Rwandan farmers place their hopes in new technology to tackle food loss

Rwanda introduced mobile dryers as part of an innovative solution to reduce post-harvest food loss Credit: Aimable Twahirwa



KIGALI, Rwanda, Jul 22 (IPS) – Rwanda is trying to reduce postharvest losses by leveraging new technologies to increase the amount of food available for consumption and help small farmers cope with some of the challenges caused through the overproduction of staple crops.

For more than 20 years, Cyriaque Sembagare, a corn farmer from Kinigi, a mountainous village in northern Rwanda, had survived on farming to feed his extended family, but was struggling with the loss of a significant part of his harvest. to rot. High aflatoxin levels prevent farmers in remote rural areas of Rwanda from selling maize to high-value buyers.

“I sold maize in the market, but was given a low price due to the highly perishable nature of the crops,” the 56-year-old farmer told IPS in an interview.

Post-harvest losses are high in Rwanda, with smallholder farmers losing an average of 27.5 percent of their production per year.

A comparison with the global and African scenarios indicates that Rwanda is doing well in preventing food loss and waste (72.5 percent). The country lags slightly on average in sustainable agriculture (71 percent). According to the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN) sustainability index, it is among the worst performers when it comes to tackling nutritional challenges (71.2%).

To build resilience and reduce post-harvest losses, the government and various development partners have supported thousands of farmers facing several obstacles, ranging from lack of knowledge to poor market access.

The initiatives include innovative solutions in post-harvest management to improve food security in this East African country. The country is ranked 59th out of 67 countries according to the latest Food Sustainability Index (FSI), developed by The Economist Intelligence Unit with the BCFN.

While Rwanda ranks first among nine low-income countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, the country lags in the fight against food waste.

Research from the Economist Intelligence Unit’s FSI, based on data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), indicates that in terms of annual food waste per capita, Mozambique comes in head of African countries with 1.2 kg, followed by Rwanda (1 kg).

This high level of wastage has prompted the government and its partners to promote modern technologies to tackle post-harvest losses, including two types of dryers: mobile grain dryers and cob dryers which have been successfully tested on corn. , rice and soy.

“The aim was to reduce the risk of degradation or contamination of crops by different fungi that occur when they are naturally dried and affect the availability of food,” Illuminée Kamaraba, division manager in post management, told IPS. -harvesting and biotechnology at Rwanda Agriculture Board.

During the implementation phase, Rwandan researchers started experimenting with Cob drying machines on other crops such as Roselle (Hibiscus). Some 400 kg were dried before samples were taken at the lab to check if the nutrients remained intact. This method aims to limit the exposure of crops to aflatoxin.

Before expanding the technology nationwide, a study to measure the impact of these innovations, including the use of drying machines, is scheduled to be tested this year.

“New technologies are complementary with some traditional methods of food preservation,” Kamaraba said.

Currently, Rwanda has acquired ten mobile dryers for the pilot phase to process 57 to 84 tonnes of well dried and cooled cereals per day.

The mobile grain dryers mainly use electricity, but could be connected to tractors to run on its diesel burner where there is no electric power system.

For the herringbone dryer, its burner and fan depend on the supply of three-phase electricity and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), while the herringbone container (the wagon) is a towed vehicle.

According to official projections, the new technology, promoted through private and public partnerships (PPP), aims to help Rwanda achieve 5 percent post-harvest losses by 2024, compared to 22 percent currently for cereals and 11 percent for beans.

Jean de Dieu Umutoni, one of the experts at Feed the Future Rwanda, Hinga Weze, a non-governmental organization working to increase the resilience of agriculture and food systems to the ever-changing climate in Rwanda, told IPS that the idea behind this innovation was to increase access to post-harvest equipment and solutions

“This has been carried out through different channels such as subsidies, especially for small farmers,” he said.

Umutoni and Kamaraba believe that for Rwanda to implement public-private partnerships to reduce post-harvest losses, the knowledge gaps of smallholder farmers, especially in remote rural areas, must be addressed.

So far, Hinga Weze and the Rwanda Agricultural Board (RAB) have worked together to develop some guidelines that enable the private sector to use new technologies. Experts say, however, that the biggest challenge for farmers is that they lack information on how to access suppliers. On the other hand, suppliers lack information on the producers who need the equipment.

Umutoni says that while public-private partnerships could introduce good practices, the government needs to support technological innovations to bring them to scale.

“There is a good start with the use of mobile dryers to tackle food waste, but the private sector needs to be engaged in other crop value chains,” Umutoni told IPS.

While it is up to the government to initiate solutions, experts argue that the private sector has a role to play in ensuring the sustainability of the technology.

Hinga Weze’s “Cob model” is one example. This project enabled a private sector operator to help farmers using the first large-scale mobile drying machine in Rwanda. It has a drying capacity of 35 metric tons in three hours, or about 100 tons per day. The NGO developed guidelines with the Rwandan government for the use of the machine.

Already, there are indications that these technologies will be successful.

Farmers, like Sembagare, are satisfied.

“Through the adoption of smart post-harvest technologies, I was able to save half of the harvest that would otherwise have been lost,” Sembagare told IPS.

