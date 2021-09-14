Rwandan businessman shot dead in Mozambique

Revocat Karemanguingo was the treasurer of the association of refugees in Mozambique

A prominent member of the Rwandan refugee community in Mozambique, who had told police there was a plot to kill him, was shot dead.

Revocat Karemanguingo had been a lieutenant in the Rwandan army overthrown in 1994 by the forces led by President Paul Kagame.

In Mozambique, he became a businessman and was not involved in politics, the leader of the refugee community said.

The Rwandan government has been accused of targeting opponents living abroad.

He has always denied the allegation.

Mr. Karemanguingo, who was the treasurer of the Association of Rwandan Refugees, was on his way to his home near the Mozambican capital, Maputo, when his car was ambushed on Monday.

He was shot nine times, police said.

No one has been arrested so far and the police do not yet have a motive for the murder.

“Targeted in 2016”

Mr Karemanguingo had warned authorities that there were people with ties to Rwanda plotting to kill him, the president of the refugee association Cleophas Habiyaremye told the BBC.

The Rwandan high commissioner to Mozambique was not immediately available for comment.

A previous plan to kill him in 2016 was foiled because he unexpectedly changed the vehicle he was traveling in, Habiyaremye added.

Mr. Karemanguingo was among the suspects in the 2019 murder of another Rwandan refugee, Louis Baziga, who at the time was the head of the Rwandan community in Mozambique.

But he was cleared of any involvement in the murder and played no role in Rwandan politics, Habiyaremye said.

Mr. Karemanguingo’s death comes three months after the Mozambican police arrested Cassien Ntamuhanga, a former journalist turned opposition activist who had escaped from prison in Rwanda. He has since been held incommunicado.

Three weeks ago there was an attack on the life of the secretary of the refugee association, the president said.

Human rights organizations have consistently accused Rwanda of targeting or killing members of the opposition abroad who are involved – or perceived to be involved – in activities against the government.

The Rwandan government has also accused some Rwandan refugees of carrying out or financing activities aimed at destabilizing the country.

In neighboring South Africa, a Rwandan opposition leader Seif Bamporiki was shot dead in February.

Former Rwandan intelligence chief Patrick Karegeya was murdered in a hotel room in Johannesburg in 2014.

Former army chief General Faustin Nyamwasa was shot and wounded in the same town in 2010.

The Rwandan government has consistently rejected suggestions that it was involved in any of these murders or attempted murders.