Rwanda boosts forces in CAR as rebels ‘held back’

CAR President Faustin Archange Touadéra was seen during an electoral rally escorted by the presidential guard and Rwandan UN peacekeepers

Rwanda deployed what it called a “protection force” in the Central African Republic after its peacekeepers were attacked by rebels advancing towards the capital, Bangui.

The Rwandan and Central African governments accused ex-president François Bozizé of supporting the rebels and preparing a coup, which he denied.

UN peacekeepers said the rebel advance had been halted.

Mr. Bozizé was excluded from a presidential election scheduled for Sunday.

Russia has also sent “several hundred soldiers and heavy weapons” to the country to support the government, the AFP news agency said, citing a Central African government spokesperson.

Spokesman Ange Maxime Kazagui said Russian forces had been invited under bilateral agreements, AFP reports.

The Russian government has not confirmed this information but, according to AFP, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Russia considered the situation in CAR “a matter of grave concern”.

Mr. Kazagui also said that Rwanda sent several hundred men who are on the ground and have started to fight.

The number of additional Rwandan troops deployed was not given, but the defense ministry said the operation was carried out “under existing bilateral agreements” with the CAR.

Newly deployed forces will have “different rules of engagement that will allow them to protect our forces against attack and protect civilians,” Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on Monday.

At least 750 Rwandan soldiers and police officers operated under the UN peacekeeping force Minusca.

Former President François Bozizé has not been allowed to run in this month’s election

Minusca forces have also been deployed beyond Bangui “to block the armed elements,” AFP said, quoting a UN spokesperson.

President Faustin Archange Touadéra has insisted that Sunday’s elections will continue, saying the presence of the military and UN peacekeepers means people have nothing to fear.

The story continues

But the opposition parties, including that of Mr. Bozizé, demanded that the vote be postponed “until the restoration of peace and security”.

Rebel groups seized several towns near the CAR capital, clashing with government forces and looting property, and the UN said its troops were working to prevent a blockade of Bangui.

Mr Bozizé’s spokesperson Christian Guenebem said: “We categorically deny that Bozizé is at the origin of anything”.

Key CAR events. [ 2003 Rebel leader and former army commander Francois Bozizé seizes power ],[ 2009 UN Security Council agrees to creation of UN peace-building office for CAR to address ongoing insecurity ],[ 2013 Bozizé flees into exile as Seleka rebel coalition rapidly overruns the country and takes control of the capital ],[ 2015 Referendum on constitutional changes in November, followed by first round of presidential election ],[ 2019 Bozizé returns to CAR ], Source: Source: BBC, Image: Man Carrying Eggs

CAR is one of the poorest and most unstable countries in Africa, even though it is rich in resources like diamonds and uranium. The UN estimates that half of the population depends on humanitarian aid and up to a fifth has been displaced.

On December 3, the Constitutional Court of the CAR ruled that Mr. Bozizé did not meet the requirement of “good character” for candidates due to an international arrest warrant and UN sanctions against him. against alleged assassinations, torture and other crimes during his tenure.

Who are the key players in this crisis?

Mr Bozizé, a Christian, came to power after a coup in 2003 and subsequently won two elections widely regarded as fraudulent. He was ousted in 2013 by the Seleka – a rebel coalition largely drawn from the Muslim minority – who accused him of breaking the peace accords.

The country has since been caught up in a conflict between the Seleka and the so-called “anti-Balaka” self-defense forces, mostly Christian.

After the military intervention of France, the country’s former colonial ruler, elections were held in 2016 and won by President Touadéra, who is currently seeking re-election.

But fighting between militias continued and the UN blamed rebel groups for the country’s instability.

Mr. Bozizé, 74, returned to CAR in December 2019 after living in exile for six years in Benin, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He announced in July that he would run in the December 27 election – a move that was considered high risk given the ongoing civil unrest in the country, but not unexpected.

Mr. Bozizé still has a large following, especially in the military and among the country’s largest ethnic group, the Gbaya.

But he faces UN sanctions for his alleged support for “anti-Balaka” groups in 2013. Central African authorities have also issued an arrest warrant against him for “crimes against humanity and incitement to genocide” .

What is the threat now?

On Saturday, the three main rebel groups announced they had formed an alliance called the Coalition of Patriots for Change (PCC), and accused President Touadéra of trying to rig the upcoming elections.

In a statement, the CCP invited “all other groups to join,” and called on its members to “scrupulously respect the integrity of the civilian population.”

As the election campaign heats up, Facebook said last week it identified rival disinformation campaigns to influence the vote – led by individuals with ties to the French military and a prominent Russian businessman, Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

Moscow has maintained close ties in recent years with the CAR. Russian military advisers are currently stationed in the country to help train government forces.

Reports from UN investigators, the US military and journalists have also documented the activity in the country of the Wagner Group, a private military company believed to be owned by Mr. Prigozhin.