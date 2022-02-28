World

Russia’s Ukraine invasion getting ‘more and more ruthless’: EU – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 8 Less than a minute

BRUSSELS: Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine is becoming increasingly merciless, US foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said Monday, as strikes were reported on residential areas.
“The Russian military campaign is becoming more and more ruthless and Ukrainian armed forces are fighting back with courage,” Borrell told journalists.
“There are a lot of civilian casualties… and the flow of people looking for shelter escaping the war is increasing.”




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 8 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Initial talks end between delegations from Russia and Ukraine.

1 hour ago

Ukraine conflict: Nigeria condemns treatment of Africans

3 hours ago

Gender Lens Crucial to Leaving No-one Behind (Part 2)

3 hours ago

Pacific Islanders: Failure to Commit to 1.5 Degrees at COP27 will Imperil the Worlds Oceans

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button