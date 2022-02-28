World
Russia’s Ukraine invasion getting ‘more and more ruthless’: EU – Times of India
BRUSSELS: Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine is becoming increasingly merciless, US foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said Monday, as strikes were reported on residential areas.
“The Russian military campaign is becoming more and more ruthless and Ukrainian armed forces are fighting back with courage,” Borrell told journalists.
“There are a lot of civilian casualties… and the flow of people looking for shelter escaping the war is increasing.”
“The Russian military campaign is becoming more and more ruthless and Ukrainian armed forces are fighting back with courage,” Borrell told journalists.
“There are a lot of civilian casualties… and the flow of people looking for shelter escaping the war is increasing.”