Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Key moments from day three

As the Russian offensive enters its third day we take a look at the key events during the day.

Russia has launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin demanded Kyiv’s army lay down its weapons.

The US, EU and Western allies have ramped up sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, oil refineries, and military exports.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pledged to not surrender and continue fighting to defend his country.

Below are the key moments of the third day of invasion:

Saturday, February 26

Russian forces launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities including the capital, Kiev.

Russian troops took over the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant north of the capital, the Interfax news agency said, citing Ukraine’s energy ministry.

Kyiv’s residential tower hit

The mayor of Kyiv said a missile has hit an apartment building, but no deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

The mayor of Kyiv extended a curve in the Ukrainian capital.

‘I am here’: Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy released in the morning a self-shot video from central Kyiv saying, “I am here … this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this.”

Russia said it is bombarding Ukraine’s military infrastructure with cruise missiles.

Ukraine’s health minister said 198 civiliansincluding three children, have been killed so far by Russian forces.

UK’s defense minister: Russian forces near Kyiv’s city center

The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said the bulk of Russian forces involved in the advance on Kyiv were now 30km (19 miles) from the city centre.

France intercepts cargo ship heading for Russia

French naval forces intercepted a cargo vessel loaded with cars heading for Russia’s Baltic port city of Saint Petersburg.

US President Joe Biden signed a memorandum to provide up to $600m in “immediate military assistance” to Ukraine.

100,000 Ukrainians cross into Poland

Polish Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker said 100,000 people have crossed the border into Poland.

Kremlin: Don’t mention ‘war’ or ‘invasion’

Russia ordered its media to remove reports describing its attack as an “assault, invasion, or declaration of war” or face being blocked.

Russia responds to sanctions

Russia will respond to sanctions by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security.

The world must brace for a long war between Russia and Ukraine, the French president warns, saying it will have “lasting consequences”.

Poland will not play Russia

poland refuse to play a 2022 World Cup playoff with Russia in Moscow on March 24 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying, “It is time to act.”