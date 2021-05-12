Russians pay tribute to victims of mass shooting at Kazan school – Times of India

Flowers and toys left to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Kazan School No.175 are seen outside the representative office of the Republic of Tatarstan in Moscow (AFP)

KAZAN, RUSSIA: Mourners left toys and flowers in tribute Wednesday at a Russian school where nine people, including seven children, were killed after an armed teenager opened fire on a school.

Tuesday’s attack in the town about 725 km east of Moscow was the deadliest school shooting since 2018 when a college student in Russia annexed Crimea killed 20 people.

“(I came here) because it’s such a disaster. It is impossible to remain indifferent, ”said a woman who only gave her name as Albina after coming to pay homage to her at school number 175.

The head of the predominantly Muslim Russian region of Tatarstan, where Kazan is the main town, called it a national tragedy and the Kremlin called for tighter gun controls.

Russia has strict restrictions on the possession of civilian firearms, but certain categories of firearms are available for purchase for hunting, self-defense, or sport, once future owners have spent some time. tests and have met other requirements.

Around 100 people, some of whom were wearing masks because of the Covid-19 pandemic, gathered at the traditional Muslim funeral of Elvira Ignatieva, an English teacher who was among the victims.

“She was protecting her children. She was protecting them and did not hide, ”said Talgat Gumerov, a resident of Kazan.

Twenty-three people were still in hospital on Wednesday, including 12 children with gunshot wounds, the TASS the news agency reported. Five children were in serious condition and one of them was critical, he said.

the Inquiry Committee , who is investigating major crimes, said he plans to indict a suspect named Ilnaz Galyaviev later Wednesday. A court was to rule later on the custody conditions of the 19-year-old.