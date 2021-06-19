World
Russian Vladimir Putin congratulates Iranian Ebrahim Raisi on presidential victory, RIA news agency says – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Poutine Saturday congratulated the outright Iranian judge Ibrahim Raisi by winning the Iranian presidential election, AIR the news agency quoted a press attaché at the Russian embassy to Tehran as told.
Putin also expressed his hopes for the “further development of constructive bilateral cooperation,” he said, citing the source.
