Russian Vladimir Putin congratulates Iranian Ebrahim Raisi on presidential victory, RIA news agency says – Times of India

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Poutine Saturday congratulated the outright Iranian judge Ibrahim Raisi by winning the Iranian presidential election, AIR the news agency quoted a press attaché at the Russian embassy to Tehran as told.
Putin also expressed his hopes for the “further development of constructive bilateral cooperation,” he said, citing the source.




