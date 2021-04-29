Russian vaccine developer plans to sue Brazilian regulator for libel – Times of India

Russian developer of the coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has said he will sue Brazilian health regulator Anvisa for defamation. AP Photo

MOSCOW: the Russian developer of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said on Thursday it would sue Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa for defamation, accusing him of knowingly disseminating false information.

Anvisa’s board of directors rejected requests for approval on Monday Sputnik V for import. Anvisa’s head of drugs and biologics, Gustavo Mendes, said there was evidence that an adenovirus used in the vaccine could recur, and that it was a serious defect.

Viral vectors are commonly used to carry genetic information about a protein of a pathogen – in this case, the novel coronavirus – that will elicit an immune response in the vaccine recipient.

Denis Logunov, who developed Sputnik V at Russia The Gamaleya Center denied on Tuesday that the two adenoviruses used to produce the vaccine could replicate.

The official Sputnik V Twitter account on Thursday cited Mendes, who cited the Russians’ test results in a public hearing on Monday as the basis for denying an import license.

<< Following the admission of the Brazilian regulator Anvisa that he has not tested the Sputnik V vaccine, Sputnik V initiates legal proceedings for defamation in Brazil against Anvisa for knowingly disseminating false and inaccurate information, “Sputnik V’s tweet said.

“Anvisa made incorrect and misleading claims without testing the Sputnik V vaccine.”

Anvisa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The agency’s standard protocols for approving Covid-19 vaccines involve analysis of the developers’ own tests and clinical trials.