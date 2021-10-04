Russian state media ignores Putin’s mistress revelations in Pandora Papers treasury

Russian state media have made much of The Sunday release of the “Pandora Papers”, a detail of how the rich and powerful of the world protect their wealth offshore in real estate, art and other assets. But there was no mention of the revelation that a woman who allegedly had an affair with Russian President Vladimir Putin secretly acquired a luxury waterfront apartment in Monaco right after giving birth to a daughter that the independent Russian media claim to have fathered by Putin.

None of the state news agencies mentioned the woman, Svetlana Krivonogikh, or any of Putin’s other associates mentioned in the Pandora Papers, but they focused on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who transferred his stake. in a secret offshore company before his election in 2019, The Washington Post reports. “It’s terribly funny how RIA Novosti’s rag covers the Pandora Papers – ‘Zelensky this, Zelensky that’,” tweeted Leonid Volkov, a close ally of jailed Russian opposition figure and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny.

Detailed Pandora Papers records show that a shell company incorporated on the Caribbean island of Tortola a month after Krivonogikh gave birth to his daughter in 2003 purchased the luxury unit in Monte Carlo for $ 4.1 million some months later. Over the next three years, Krivonogikh, now 47, became the “beneficial owner” of the shell company which still owns the apartment, the To post reports. His ownership would have been very difficult to trace without the leaked documents.

“The Monaco apartment is part of an astonishing portfolio of properties accumulated by Krivonogikh after she allegedly began her relationship with Putin,” the To post add, listing an apartment in St. Petersburg and majority ownership of a ski resort, as well as a yacht, Swiss bank account. “There is no indication that his personal fortune derives from family wealth.”

The story continues

“Krivonogikh did not speak about his alleged relationship with Putin or his remarkable accumulation of wealth,” the To post reports. But her daughter, who turned 18 this year and is called Luiza Rozova, has fueled speculation about her paternity in interviews, capitalizing on the attention to build growing numbers of online subscribers. In pictures, Rozova strikingly resembles the Russian president, “among other clues. You can read more about Krivonogikh and other Putin associates featured in the Pandora Papers. in The Washington Post Where the treasure itself.

