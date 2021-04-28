Russian spy unit investigated for links to Bulgarian explosions

SOFIA, Bulgaria – The Attorney General’s Office in Bulgaria said on Wednesday it was investigating a possible link between a series of explosions at ammunition depots across the country and an elite group of Russian military intelligence agents known as Unit 29155.

The four explosions were part of a series of explosions that have occurred over the past 10 years, said Siika Mileva, spokesperson for the attorney general. At least two occurred at a time when members of the unit frequently traveled in and out of Bulgaria, she said, and among the damaged goods was military equipment belonging to Emilian Gebrev, a major Bulgarian arms maker who officials say was poisoned in 2015, along with his son and a senior company official, by members of the same Russian unit.

The announcement comes just over a week after authorities in the Czech Republic blamed two explosions in ammunition depots in this country in 2014 on agents of unit 29155, specializing in sabotage and assassination. These depots also contained ammunition belonging to Mr. Gebrev’s company, Emco.

“A reasonable hypothesis can be made on a link between the explosions on Bulgarian territory, the poisoning attempts of three Bulgarian citizens and the serious crimes committed on the territory of foreign countries,” said Ms Mileva.