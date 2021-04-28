Russian spy unit investigated for links to Bulgarian explosions
SOFIA, Bulgaria – The Attorney General’s Office in Bulgaria said on Wednesday it was investigating a possible link between a series of explosions at ammunition depots across the country and an elite group of Russian military intelligence agents known as Unit 29155.
The four explosions were part of a series of explosions that have occurred over the past 10 years, said Siika Mileva, spokesperson for the attorney general. At least two occurred at a time when members of the unit frequently traveled in and out of Bulgaria, she said, and among the damaged goods was military equipment belonging to Emilian Gebrev, a major Bulgarian arms maker who officials say was poisoned in 2015, along with his son and a senior company official, by members of the same Russian unit.
The announcement comes just over a week after authorities in the Czech Republic blamed two explosions in ammunition depots in this country in 2014 on agents of unit 29155, specializing in sabotage and assassination. These depots also contained ammunition belonging to Mr. Gebrev’s company, Emco.
“A reasonable hypothesis can be made on a link between the explosions on Bulgarian territory, the poisoning attempts of three Bulgarian citizens and the serious crimes committed on the territory of foreign countries,” said Ms Mileva.
If the explosions were the work of Unit 29155, they would add to an already alarming list of operations attributed to the group. Members of the unit were behind the 2018 poisoning of a former Russian spy named Sergei V. Skripal in Britain and an attempted coup in Montenegro two years earlier. Last year the New York Times revealed a CIA assessment that the group may have led a covert effort to pay bounties to militants in Afghanistan for attacks on US and coalition troops.
Western intelligence services claim that the goal of all these operations is to destabilize Europe and the United States, as is the goal of other Russian intelligence units interfering in elections and hacking computer systems. of the government.
But recent revelations about explosions at ammunition warehouses point to a more specific goal: to derail Ukraine’s efforts to procure arms and ammunition at a time when the country is desperately rebuilding its army to fight separatists. supported by Russia in the east of the country.
Ms Mileva said some of the supplies that exploded were destined for Ukraine, signaling that Bulgaria was likely a major supplier to the country after the war started in 2014.
The explosions took place in 2015 at depots owned by a large Bulgarian arms manufacturer called VMZ Sopot, although Mr Gebrev, who owns a competing manufacturer, stored some of his stock there, according to Ms Mileva.
Ms Mileva said Bulgarian authorities were also investigating an explosion in 2011 at an ammunition depot owned by Mr Gebrev’s company that destroyed equipment intended for export to the Republic of Georgia, a country with which Russia had fought a war three years earlier. An explosion last year at an ammunition depot owned by Arsenal, another Bulgarian arms producer, is also under investigation, she said. No one was injured in any of the explosions, she said.
In a statement, Emco said he had no plans to export weapons to Georgia until the 2011 explosion and denied any connection to the explosion at the VMZ Sopot depot.
But in an email to The Times last week, Mr. Gebrev recognized selling ammunition and military equipment to “authorized Ukrainian companies” at the end of 2014. Although, according to Mr. Gebrev, he provided only a small amount of military equipment, this would have offered a lifeline to Ukraine at a time when few Western countries would provide arms.
It has long been suspected that the explosions in Bulgaria, at least those of 2015, were acts of sabotage. It is not clear why prosecutors are choosing to relaunch their investigation now.
Unlike the Czech authorities, who revealed new details about the blasts and expelled dozens of Russian diplomats in response, Ms Mileva provided little new evidence and did not indicate that a response was imminent.
A fire that broke out in an administrative building in the capital Sofia in May 2015 destroyed evidence related to the two explosions, Ms Mileva said.
The Bulgarian explosion investigation comes at a time of growing confrontation between Russia and the West. For weeks Russian troops had gathered on the border with Ukraine, although last week they had withdrawn somewhat. This month, the United States announced it would expel 10 Russian diplomats and impose sanctions as punishment for a massive breach of government computers that the White House blamed on Russia’s foreign intelligence services.
Bulgaria, despite being a member of the European Union, has long enjoyed friendly relations with Russia, which is a key energy supplier. But recently it has been proven that Bulgarian officials have grown weary of hosting Russian intelligence operations.
In January 2020, Bulgarian authorities announced criminal charges against three officers of Unit 29155 for poisoning Mr Gebrev, his son and the senior Emco leader. The three fell ill in April 2015, less than two weeks after one of the explosions at a Bulgarian ammunition depot. An investigation determined they were sickened by a substance similar to the nerve agent Novichok which UK authorities said was used by officers from Unit 29155 on Mr Skripal and his daughter in the UK.
Last month, after Bulgarian officials announced the arrest of six people they said were involved in a spy ring run by Russian security services, the country’s Prime Minister, Boiko Borisov, spoke out. spoke to reporters, telling the Kremlin to bring him down.
“Stop spying in Bulgaria,” Borisov said.
Boryana Dzhambazova reported from Sofia and Michael Schwirtz from New York.
Source link