Russian President Putin says it’s time for Syrian refugees to return home

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) – Millions of Syrian refugees who have fled civil war in their country are expected to start returning home to help rebuild Syria now that large parts of the Arab nation enjoy relative peace, a Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

Putin’s comments came in a video call with Syrian President Bashar Assad ahead of a two-day international refugee conference in Damascus, scheduled to start on Wednesday. The controversial rally, organized by Russia, has been criticized by UN and US officials.

Syrian state media broadcast the Putin-Assad video call with an Arabic voiceover of Putin’s comments he made in Russian.

The nine-year Syrian conflict has killed around half a million people, injured more than a million and forced around 5.6 million to flee abroad as refugees, mostly to neighboring countries. Another six million of the pre-war Syrian population, or 23 million, are internally displaced.

Russia joined the Syrian war in September 2015, shifting the balance of power in favor of Assad, whose troops have since taken over much of the country. Syrian insurgents still control the northwestern province of Idlib, while US-backed Kurdish fighters control parts of the eastern part of the country.

A UN-facilitated political process has been stalled for months, and many Western countries accuse Damascus of blocking progress. Many Syrians and Western countries consider that the current conditions in Syria are not ripe for the massive return of refugees.

During the video call, Putin said that “international terrorism has been almost wiped out and the return to civilian life should start gradually.” Russia and the Syrian government label all insurgent groups as “terrorists”.

Putin also told Assad that an agreement for the conflict in Syria should include the return of refugees and internally displaced persons in accordance with resolution 2254. He added that the millions of refugees “are people of working age and should be working. to the reconstruction of their country. “

UN Security Council Resolution 2254 adopted in December 2015 sets a timetable for talks and a ceasefire that has never been honored.

Two days before the Damascus conference, it remains unclear whether some of the countries hosting the largest numbers of Syrian refugees, such as Turkey, would attend. Syria accuses Turkey, which supports the armed opposition to Assad, of illegally deploying troops inside rebel-controlled Syrian territory.

Lebanon, which hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees per capita in the world, said it would send a small delegation.

Richard Mills, U.S. deputy ambassador to the UN, said last month the conference was not organized in coordination with the United Nations or the countries hosting the largest number of refugees, urging nations to boycott it .

“This conference will be just the beginning to solve this humanitarian problem,” Assad said in the video appeal, adding that one of the main obstacles to the return of refugees are Western sanctions, which he called “illegitimate and unjust “.