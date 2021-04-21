Russian President Putin, as elections approach, proposes new social support measures

The daily beast

Anas Alkharboutli / Getty A group of British academics were in secret contact with Russian diplomats at four separate embassies as they worked to undermine evidence that Bashar al-Assad was using chemical weapons against his own people, according to emails viewed by The Daily Beast. were obtained in connection with a needle-stick operation on a member of the group which was revealed last month by the BBC and The Times of London. Paul McKeigue, professor of genetic epidemiology and statistical genetics at Edinburgh University School of Medicine, has been tricked into sharing the inner workings of the so-called Syria Task Force, propaganda and media by emails from someone calling themselves “Ivan”. which implied he was a Russian intelligence officer.The task force consists of a handful of university professors (none with any expertise in Syria or the Middle East), who spent years suggesting that the Assad regime has been charged with war crimes in a plot comprised of Syrian rebels, White Helmet rescuers, and US and UK intelligence services. In addition, the Task Force alleges that the plot was systematically whitewashed through journalists, academics and human rights defenders whom they believe to be CIA or MI6 agents. Assad’s war crimes.In an apparent effort to advance conspiracy theories, McKeigue was only too happy to get along with someone he believed to be one of Vladimir Putin’s spies. “Ivan,” McKeigue bragged about his interactions with Russian officials, a journalist who worked for Russian state media and WikiLeaks, who “most likely knew he was contributing to an influence service effort. Russian intelligence ”in the 2016 US presidential election, according to a report by the Senate Intelligence Subcommittee. had helped him get free legal advice from one of Julian Assange’s personal attorneys, Melinda Taylor. Taylor had been in contact with the British epidemiologist since at least September 2019, when she sent him a lengthy “legal advice memorandum” detailing ways to file complaints against the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), a intergovernmental body that seeks to implement the global ban on the stockpiling and use of chemical weapons such as sarin gas, which suffocates to death its victims who drool and vomit. means a frivolous or harassing dispute. He said Taylor provided him with the memorandum, as a courtesy, to assert allegations of impropriety among OPCW members. According to the emails, the memorandum of advice also led to Taylor’s husband, Geoffrey Roberts , representing Brendan Whelan, a former OPCW employee who went and criticized the group’s investigations, leaking information to WikiLeaks. McKeigue told “Ivan” that he could reach Whelan via Alexander Shulgin, the ambassador of Russia in the Netherlands and its permanent representative to the OPCW. “Brendan keeps in touch with your embassy in Den Haag.” McKeigue wrote. “So if you wanted someone to do an introduction (for one of your diplomats, not in a secret role) to Melinda [Taylor] and Geoff [Roberts], that would be a possible route. Brendan knows them better than I do. McKeigue, Taylor and Roberts declined to comment on The Daily Beast. The emails also show that Taylor corresponded with McKeigue to discuss the secret location of the Commission for International Justice and Accountability (CIJA), an NGO that gathered documentary evidence of the war crimes committed in Syria by the regime. ‘Assad and the Islamic State. Some of their evidence was used in Germany’s first successful Syrian war crimes prosecution.It was the CIJA that orchestrated the sting against McKeigue when they became frustrated with the Task Force’s fixation on undermining evidence against Assad. CIJA ran the “Ivan” account from the start. In correspondence collected by the NGO, McKeigue described to his alleged Russian intelligence contact “complicated lines of communication” between the task force and a network of Russian Foreign Ministry officials at four separate embassies around the world: The Hague, New York, London and Geneva. Russian diplomats, he noted, had corresponded with members of the task force for a presentation at a January 2020 Arria-style UN Security Council meeting, convened by Russia in order to sowing skepticism about the still ongoing OPCW investigation. he worked personally with Stepan Ankeev, an official at the Russian Embassy in London, to put the plan in motion, while associates of his task force kept in touch with other Russian diplomats in other countries . “But in the end, everything went well,” McKeigue wrote. “The only other diplomatic communication we have had concerns Sergey Krutskikh in Geneva, who is Vanessa’s contact but who sometimes passed information to the Working Group via Piers.” “Piers” refers to Piers Robinson, founder of the Task Force and outspoken commentator on Syria on Twitter. “Vanessa” is Vanessa Beeley, perhaps the most prominent and controversial member of the Task Force. Former waste management consultant turned blogger, Beeley has become a staple of RT, the Russian government’s English-speaking propaganda network, for her willingness to add all manner of unfounded and imaginative allegations about the Syrian conflict. funded rescue organization, organization of chemical attacks in Syria otherwise attributed to the Assad regime. Beley and Robinson’s alleged contact in Switzerland, Sergey Krutskikh, is Russia’s mission secretary to the UN. He is also the son of a better-known Russian diplomat, Andrey Krutskikh, who was appointed early last year as the first director of the new Department of International Information Security of the Russian Foreign Ministry, which coordinates with European countries on cybersecurity. his supposed Russian manager about his work with state media workers at Ruptly, a Germany-based streaming video platform that is funded by the Kremlin. The UK scholar received screenshots a database of sensitive personal details of war crimes activists and witnesses gathered through interviews conducted on the ground in Syria by Ruptly staff. McKeigue passed the details on to “Ivan,” despite the apparent threat to these individuals. After some time, McKeigue decided that his contact at Ruptly was not loyal enough to the cause and asked “Ivan” to investigate him. Nerma Jelacic, CIJA’s director of external relations and a member of the op sting, told the Daily Beast that the revelation that Russian diplomats and state media were working with the task force helped explain why this collection of Otherwise obscure academics had managed to make headlines. world. “These networks would have remained nothing more than a group of marginalized ideologues and conspirators,” Jelacic said, adding that “Russia’s disinformation campaigns on Syria would be much less effective if they were to rely solely on the statements from Russian ministries and foreign affairs, only about what Western academics and self-described “whistleblowers” ​​have said. ”McKeigue’s correspondence with“ Ivan ”has been forwarded to British authorities. University of Edinburgh continues to insist that her commentary on Syria was undertaken as a private citizen and not on behalf of the institution; she asserts McKeigue’s right to free speech. Kristyan Benedict, responsible for Amnesty International's campaigns in the UK, told The Daily Beast: "The Syrian victims and their families who endured many horrors [deserve justice]. These individuals, in a shameful manner, are trying to deny the Syrians these rights. They will not succeed. This article is part of a joint investigation between The Daily Beast and Newlines magazine who have a more detailed analysis here.