Officers of a secret Russian spy unit specializing in toxic substances followed Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny for years and were nearby when he was exposed to a highly toxic nerve agent who almost killed him last summer, according to one bellingcat report, a research group specializing in open source surveys.

The report, which involved an analysis of telephone metadata produced by agents of the spy unit as well as theft information obtained by Bellingcat, provides the strongest evidence to date that the Russian government was behind the assassination attempt on its loudest and best-known critic.

According to the report, three agents from the Federal Security Service, Russia’s internal intelligence agency, followed Navalny to Siberia in August, where the opposition leader was meeting with supporters ahead of local elections. They dragged him to the Siberian city of Tomsk where, just after midnight on August 20, phone metadata showed one of the agents not far from the Xander Hotel, where Mr. Navalny and his team were residing.

Hours later, shortly after taking off on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, Mr. Navalny was heard screaming into the plane’s toilet before collapsing, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing. By the time he arrived at a hospital in Omsk, another Siberian city, he was in a coma.