Russian officers were near Navalny when he was poisoned, report says
Officers of a secret Russian spy unit specializing in toxic substances followed Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny for years and were nearby when he was exposed to a highly toxic nerve agent who almost killed him last summer, according to one bellingcat report, a research group specializing in open source surveys.
The report, which involved an analysis of telephone metadata produced by agents of the spy unit as well as theft information obtained by Bellingcat, provides the strongest evidence to date that the Russian government was behind the assassination attempt on its loudest and best-known critic.
According to the report, three agents from the Federal Security Service, Russia’s internal intelligence agency, followed Navalny to Siberia in August, where the opposition leader was meeting with supporters ahead of local elections. They dragged him to the Siberian city of Tomsk where, just after midnight on August 20, phone metadata showed one of the agents not far from the Xander Hotel, where Mr. Navalny and his team were residing.
Hours later, shortly after taking off on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, Mr. Navalny was heard screaming into the plane’s toilet before collapsing, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing. By the time he arrived at a hospital in Omsk, another Siberian city, he was in a coma.
The Bellingcat report, which was published with Russian media outlet The Insider, and in conjunction with reports from CNN and Der Spiegel, also discovered links between the espionage unit and a broader program of chemical weapons use in assassinations run by the Federal Security Service, known as the FSB
A senior German security official with knowledge of the matter has confirmed the accuracy of the details of the Bellingcat report. “This covers everything we knew,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence matters.
The German government, the official said, has known for months exactly who was involved in the poisoning.
There was no doubt that the Russian government was behind the poisoning, according to Western security officials. Mr. Navalny’s political activism, as well as his extensive investigations into corruption by Russian leaders, have long bothered the Kremlin. After initially preventing Mr Navalny’s team from taking him abroad for treatment, Russian authorities finally allowed him to be airlifted to Berlin. He spent almost a month in a coma but survived.
In Germany, officials, with the help of Western spy agencies, quickly guessed what had happened. German military scientists determined that Mr. Navalny was poisoned with a Russian-made toxin from the Novichok family of nerve agents. These results have been confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden as well as by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the world’s watchdog for chemical weapons. Two years earlier, Russian agents traveled to England where they used a similar substance in an assassination attempt against Sergei V. Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer who for years had spied for the British government.
Shortly after Mr Navalny arrived in Berlin, representatives of the Central Intelligence Agency and the British Secret Intelligence Service provided members of the German government with details of the poisoning, including the identity of the Service’s agents. Federal security officials involved, which directly involved the Russian government, according to the senior German security official with full knowledge of the facts.
The Kremlin did not immediately comment on the report. In the past, Russian officials have vigorously denied that the government played any role in the poisoning of Mr Navalny and launched a series of outlandish alternative theories, including that it was the German government that was somehow responsible.
Mr. Navalny, who remains in Germany recovering, published a 52 minute video correspond to the publication of the report. In it, he directly accused President Vladimir V. Putin of using the security services to assassinate political opponents, while encouraging massive corruption. But he also taunted the Kremlin for spending huge resources to kill it and failing.
“There is no reason to be surprised here,” he said. “After 20 years of Putin’s leadership, everything is deteriorating.”
“If, for example, the health care system is at such a level that people are dying in the halls of hospitals,” he continued, “then the same is happening in the area of covert operations.
Since at least January 2017, around the time Mr. Navalny launched a campaign to challenge Mr. Putin in the national elections, members of the FSB-2 Research Institute, also known as military unit 34435, closely followed the opposition leader, according to Bellingcat. Between 2017 and 2020, phone metadata and travel booking information shows that members of the unit followed him on 37 air or train trips across Russia. They usually traveled in groups of two or three, sometimes buying tickets under their own names, sometimes under pseudonyms.
Bellingcat obtained the data used in the report from Russian personal information database caches.
As Mr Navalny pursued his ultimately failed presidential bid in 2017, the FSB team members who followed him made only once a trip that did not overlap with his campaign. On April 27, Mr. Navalny had planned to visit the southern Russian city of Astrakhan, but canceled the trip at the last minute due to an eye injury sustained when someone threw a green antiseptic liquid in her face. The sudden cancellation appears to have surprised two members of the spy unit and they flew to Astrakhan without Mr. Navalny, according to the flight records.
Telephone data obtained by Bellingcat indicates that the Federal Security Service unit operates from a facility at a Moscow address, Akademika Vargi 2, which appears to be the same location of a secret KGB laboratory specializing in development of poisons. In 2004, former KGB general Oleg Kalugin describes the installation in an interview with the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta as “one of the agency’s most secret sites”. Years later, Russian government documents disclosed to the news media indicated that the facility could have been used to store the radioactive isotope, polonium-210, which was used in the murder of Alexander V. Litvinenko in 2006, former Federal Security Service agent living in exile in London.
It is not known when the Russian government decided to try to poison Mr Navalny, although in its investigation Bellingcat uncovered evidence of at least one earlier attempt. Two months before Mr Navalny was poisoned in Siberia, he and his wife, Yulia, took a vacation at a spa hotel in the Kaliningrad region, an island in Russian territory wedged between Poland and Lithuania on the sea. Baltic. There, his wife suddenly fell ill with symptoms similar to those later experienced by Mr Navalny, but quickly recovered. Bellingcat determined that three members of the Federal Security Service’s poison control unit traveled with them.
On August 12 this year, three members of the spy unit bought one-way tickets on flights for the next morning to the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, where Mr. Navalny planned to meet with supporters involved in the next local elections, according to Bellingcat. One of them, Vladimir Panyaev, who traveled under his own name, is recorded as living in an apartment in the same building as Mr. Navalny, according to Bellingcat. The other two, Alexey Alexandrov and Ivan Osipov, both doctors by training, traveled under pseudonyms.
Although officers made a series of calls to their Moscow headquarters in the hours before they left for Siberia, the calls ended after their flights took off. Bellingcat suspects they switched to different phones for added security while Mr. Navalny’s poisoning operation was underway.
But one of the agents, Dr Alexandrov, made an operational error, according to Bellingcat. On two separate occasions, he briefly turned on his personal cell phone, allowing Bellingcat researchers armed with phone metadata to pinpoint his location. The first time, on August 14, showed it near the hotel in Novosibirsk, Mr. Navalny had planned to check in later in the day. The second time, on August 19, indicated that he was near the hotel in Tomsk where Mr. Navalny was probably poisoned. His phone exchanged a single byte of data with the local mobile phone network at 12:58 am.
That morning, Mr. Navalny left Tomsk on a flight to Moscow. He began to feel the effects of the poison 30 minutes after takeoff.
