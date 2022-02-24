World

Russian helicopters attack an airport near Kyiv.

Footage verified by The Times shows the most intense fighting seen so far near Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. At least a half dozen Russian helicopters were spotted flying west over the Dnieper river toward Hostomel, a town on the outskirts of the city. Other videos capture the helicopters attacking Hostomel’s airport. One video, released by Ukraine’s armed forces, appears to show at least one of those helicopters being shot down.

Videos posted to the Telegram messaging app also appeared to show Russian military jets flying over the capital.


