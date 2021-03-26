Russian hackers target German parliament again – Der Spiegel

The conversation

Celebration of Montenegro’s independence on May 21, 2006. Diminar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty Images Little Montenegro has long been different from its neighbors in the former Yugoslavia. After a decade of bloody civil wars that included ethnic cleansing and acts of genocide, Yugoslavia in the 1990s violently split along ethnic lines into six different independent republics. But Montenegro escaped the worst of war and for years remained with Serbia – its dominant neighbor allied to Russia – as part of “rump Yugoslavia”. In 2006, the Montenegrins voted for independence and peacefully separated from Serbia. Montenegro has become a stable and inclusive democracy. It is a postage stamp-sized mountainous country of 640,000 people east of the Adriatic Sea. Rather than maintaining Serbia’s Slavic ethnic identity, Montenegro made room for all kinds of people. It was the homeland of the Montenegrins – who are Orthodox, Muslims, Catholics and Atheists – yes, but also Bosnians, Albanians, Roman Catholic Croats and Serbs. Montenegro also has a Jewish community. Montenegro’s post-independence leaders within the Socialist Party have worked to build a broad civil society that recognizes the many identities of its citizens. Many refugees from the Balkan wars have sought refuge in Montenegro. Its political system favored neither majorities nor minorities, a system of values ​​inherited from Yugoslavia. In 2017, Montenegro joined NATO, the transatlantic security alliance, against Russia’s will. He wants to join the European Union. Montenegro’s success in the Balkans – and its very national identity – is now in jeopardy after a right-wing coalition aligned with Serbia and Russia took power in December. A language develops and struggles A fight for the Montenegrin language is the symbol of the wider political struggle taking place in Montenegro. All the former Yugoslav republics – Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia – share a mutually understandable language, formerly called Serbo-Croatian. The differences between them are comparable to the varieties of English spoken by Americans, Australians, British and South Africans. Since the break-up of Yugoslavia, each new Balkan nation has used the language to create a common political and cultural identity for itself, establishing each language with its distinctive style and standardizing its usage. As my research and others show, some have been more successful in this endeavor than others. Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian are now well established as national languages, used in schools, press, business and government. Montenegrin, however, remains contested. It is adopted by citizens who defend an inclusive and multi-ethnic Montenegrin society. But those who see Montenegro as fundamentally an extension of the Serbian state see Montenegro as just a dialect of Serbian. According to a leader of the Serbian Orthodox Church, “Montenegrin does not exist”. Montenegro’s new coalition government seems to side with the Serbs on the language issue. In March, the new Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, Vesna Bratić – who identifies as a Serbian nationalist – threatened to close the Faculty of Montenegrin Language and Literature in the former capital. Royal Cetinje and has blocked its funding since January. The institute has carried out efforts to standardize the Montenegrin language and promote research on Montenegrin literature and culture. In a young country which is still forging its national identity, erasing the Montenegrin language which has linked its people is tantamount to eliminating the Montenegrin identity. Nation collapses Multi-ethnic Montenegro has so far achieved stability thanks to a balance that recalled how the first Yugoslav Josip Broz Tito ruled multi-ethnic Yugoslavia for much of the last century. Yugoslavia, founded in 1918, was dominated by Slavic-speaking Serbs, Croats and Slovenes, but was home to many Hungarians and Albanians, among other non-Slavic minorities. It was also religiously divided, between Roman Catholicism – the faith of the Slovenes and Croats – and the Eastern Orthodox Christianity of the Serbs, Montenegrins and Macedonians. After World War II, Marshal Tito and his supporters – after driving out the Nazi occupiers – ruled Yugoslavia under socialist rule. For four decades, Tito maintained order and quelled rivalry within Yugoslavia with an iron fist and carefully balancing conflicting claims of cultural domination. From the Yugoslav capital, Belgrade, Tito promoted a one-party system and ideology promoting “brotherhood and unity” among Yugoslavia’s many disparate traditions and communities. Warlords Tito, right, and Winston Churchill, in Split, Yugoslavia, in 1960. Keystone France / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images This delicate balance was upset after Tito’s death in 1980. Wars broke out in Yugoslavia according to national, ethnic and religious criteria. Serbian and Croatian paramilitaries seeking to carve out ethnically pure states have carried out ethnic cleansing operations against their rivals in their respective territories and elsewhere. Bosnia and Herzegovina – fragmented among Catholics, Muslims and Eastern Orthodox – has witnessed the gravest atrocities. Refugees from Kosovo cross the mountains on foot to reach Montenegro in 1999. David Brauchli / Sygma via Getty Images History repeats itself Montenegro now appears to be in danger of a similar collapse with its long-ruling Democratic Socialist Party. While rhetorically supporting Montenegro’s membership of NATO and the EU, Montenegro’s new political leadership is ideologically aligned with Serbia and Russia. Many Montenegrins are dismayed by the unexpected turn in the fate of their young democracy. They fear that Serbian cultural hegemony will undo their progress in nation-building and push Montenegro away from European values ​​- towards Russia. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Russian President Vladimir Putin is keeping a close eye on the fight for Montenegro’s future. Russia has traditional cultural and religious ties with Montenegro, and having Montenegro in Putin’s “portfolio” would give Russia access to a Mediterranean port. Montenegro’s Ambassador to Russia meets Vladimir Putin in 2018. The two countries have long-standing ties. Alexei Druzhinin TASS via Getty Images Some Montenegrins even fear that violent ethnic conflicts will start again. For them, the Balkan wars are still a fresh memory. And they saw several democracies in Eastern Europe – Poland and Hungary in the lead – fall under autocratic rule. The West learned the hard way 25 years ago that the conflict in the former Balkans can end in tragedy. Will this story repeat itself in Montenegro?