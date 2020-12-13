Russian hackers broke into federal agencies, suspected of US officials

The Trump administration admitted on Sunday that hackers acting on behalf of a foreign government – almost certainly a Russian intelligence agency, according to federal and private experts – broke into a range of key government networks, including departments. Treasury and Commerce, and had access to their messaging systems.

Officials said a hunt was underway to determine whether other parts of government fell victim to what appeared to be one of the most sophisticated, and perhaps the most significant, attacks on federal systems. over the past five years. Several said a range of national security-related agencies were also affected, although it was not clear whether the systems contained highly classified material.

In public, the Trump administration has said little about the hack, suggesting that while the government was concerned about Russia’s interference in the 2020 election, key agencies working for the administration – and unrelated to them. elections – were in fact under a sophisticated attack which they were not aware of until recent weeks.

“The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any problems related to this situation,” said John Ullyot, spokesperson for the National Security Council, in a press release. The Commerce Department admitted that one of its agencies had been targeted, without naming it, and the cybersecurity agency of the Department of Homeland Security, whose leader was sacked by President Trump last month for saying there was no widespread voter fraud, said in a statement he was also called out.