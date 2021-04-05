World

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in India for Two-Day Visit | News from India – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Monday arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit to India.
“Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is arriving in New Delhi for his official visit,” Foreign Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote in a tweet.
He is due to meet with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. Later today, the two ministers will speak at a joint press conference.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will be a unique opportunity to discuss important aspects of bilateral relations, as well as to review preparations for the next India Russia annual summit and possibly also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Jaishankar and Lavrov will exchange views on vital issues on the international and regional agenda, including interaction with the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS as well as the RIC (Russia India China ), said the Russian Embassy.
An important set of subjects related to the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and in Afghanistan will be discussed, ”added the statement from the Russian Embassy.
After India, Lavrov will travel to Pakistan from April 6 to 7.

