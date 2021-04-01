Russian FM says relations with West have ‘bottomed out’

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia’s top diplomat said on Thursday that the country’s relations with the United States and its allies had “bottomed out” and that no date had been set for the removal of the ambassador from Russia in Washington.

Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States after US President Joe Biden was asked in an interview whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer” and replied: “Yes.

Addressing the issue on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Biden’s comments “appalling” and said they had forced Moscow to rethink its ties with Washington.

Lavrov also regretted Washington’s rejection of Putin’s offer to hold a quick public appeal with Biden to help defuse the tension over the remarks.

“The confrontation has hit rock bottom,” the Russian minister said in televised remarks. “But on the other hand, there is a hope that they are all adults who realize the risks of inciting more tension. I hope common sense will prevail. “

Lavrov said it would be up to Putin to decide on Ambassador Anatoly Antonov’s return to Washington.

Biden said the days when the United States “returned” to Putin were over. And he took the trouble to contrast his approach with that of former President Donald Trump, who avoided direct confrontation with Putin and frequently spoke of the Russian leader with approval.

The Biden administration has warned that Russia will soon face sanctions for the massive SolarWinds hacks and attempts to influence last year’s U.S. presidential election to help keep Trump in the White House.

Russia’s relations with the United States and the European Union had already plunged to post-Cold War lows after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukrainian Crimea, election interference, hacking attacks and, more recently, the poisoning and imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Lavrov argued that the pressure exerted by the United States on Russia “has absolutely no chance of succeeding.” He also blamed the European Union for the collapse of Russia-EU relations, denying that Moscow has ever tried to sow discord among the member countries of the bloc.

“We want the EU to be strong and independent,” he said. deploring what he described as the EU’s willingness to follow US policy towards Russia.

“We will always be ready to restore our relationship, to resurrect it from its ashes,” Lavrov said. “But we will not knock on the closed door.”

Lavrov also rejected the idea that Russia is using its energy supplies to EU countries as political leverage. He said Moscow would never cut back on shipments even if the West acted to step up sanctions against Russia.

“We will not get into a situation where we ‘freeze’ European citizens,” he said.

While highlighting Russia’s increasingly close ties with China, the foreign minister stressed that Moscow and Beijing have no intention of forging a military alliance or coordinating a common position against the West. .

“We don’t need a military alliance in the classic sense like NATO,” Lavrov said.