Russian envoy: US and Russia must engage in strategic dialogue

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Russia hopes that the successful extension of the last arms control treaty between the United States and Russia will give new impetus to the relaunch of a strategic dialogue between Moscow and the Biden administration, Russian deputy ambassador to the UN said on Wednesday.

Dmitry Polyansky told a press briefing that “there are a lot of security and strategic issues on the table,” including arms control, which require “serious and in-depth dialogue on a solid footing. equality”.

He said Russia was “cautiously optimistic” about Tuesday’s first phone call between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden and their agreement to work together to extend the new START nuclear weapons treaty for five years.

Russia’s parliament ratified the treaty on Wednesday, and Polyansky expressed hope that Americans won’t miss the February 5 deadline.

“We will of course judge the new administration and its attitude towards Russia by actions,” he said. “So far, the first action we saw yesterday is very positive.”

Although former President Donald Trump is in love with Putin and frequently undermines his own administration’s tough stance on Russia, relations between Moscow and Washington were at an all-time low when Biden’s presidency began on January 20. .

“For many years there was no dialogue between Russia and the United States,” Polyansky said. “There were only accusations, and that’s the problem. … We were making proposals, but they were ignored or criticized.

He said that while the Biden administration’s approach was to “containment,” “presenting Russia as a kind of rogue state, as a kind of country that deserves isolation, sanctions” and if there is no dialogue and understanding on the current global political situation, “I don’t think there will be much breakthrough.”

“So we’re not too pessimistic,” Polyansky said. “We are realists.”

He stressed that the re-engagement of Russia and the United States in a strategic dialogue is “the most urgent matter”.

“I think the whole world suffers from the absence of such a dialogue, including on security issues, on regional security issues,” he added.

The Putin-Biden phone call highlighted the troubled relationship between the United States and Russia and the delicate balance between former enemies of the Cold War.

As the Kremlin focused on the new START treaty, the White House said Biden expressed concern over the arrest of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Moscow’s alleged involvement in a massive cyberespionage campaign and reports of Russian bounties on US troops in Afghanistan.

On each of these issues, Polyansky said, “There are many allegations but there is no evidence, and there are no facts.”

Russia is told that information is classified and cannot be shared, which it does not like, he said. “Give us the proof. … We are innocent unless proven otherwise, this is our approach.

Polyansky expressed hope that the success of New START will stimulate a dialogue.

He referred to a number of Russian proposals, including calling on the two countries to make a joint declaration on the inadmissibility of nuclear war that “would bring us to the spirit of detente”, and to exchange letters “on the initial commitments of non-interference in business ”that Moscow proposed in July 2018 but has not received a response from Washington.

Polyansky said Russia is also waiting for the Biden administration to confirm its desire to revert to the 2015 nuclear deal between the great powers and Iran known as JCPOA which Trump withdrew in 2018. After that Trump reimposed US sanctions, Iran began to increase the level. enrichment process and take other actions beyond the limits of the JCPOA.

“The first step would be the clear expression of the United States to return to the JCPOA,” he said, stressing that it would be “counterproductive” for the United States to add preconditions.

“The second step would be for Iran to say what Iran will do, how it will react and how the measures it has taken will be reversed,” he said.