Russian court keeps Kremlin critic Navalny in jail despite outcry – Times of India

Russian court keeps Kremlin critic Navalny in jail despite outcry
MOSCOW: a Russian court Thursday ordered Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be kept in jail, rejecting an appeal against his detention and ignoring calls from the West and tens of thousands of its Russian supporters for his release.
Navalny, a prominent critic of the President Vladimir Poutine, was remanded in custody for 30 days on January 18 after returning to Russia Germany for the first time since being poisoned with a military grade nerve agent in August.
A court then ordered his detention on alleged parole violations, which he denied. With various lawsuits pending against him, Navalny, 44, could face years in prison. Tens of thousands of Russians protested his imprisonment on Saturday.
Navalny appeared in court Thursday by video link from prison, denouncing what he called absurd allegations forged by authorities to sideline him on political grounds.
“You will not succeed in scaring us. We are the majority … I am glad that more and more people understand that the law is on our side, that we are right, ”he told the presiding judge.
“We will never allow … these people to take over and steal our country. Yes, brute force is on your side now. You can … handcuff me. (But) it won’t last forever. “, did he declare. .
Outside the courtyard on the outskirts of Moscow, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said they would appeal the decision to keep him in detention.
After the decision was made, Navalny told the judge with trademark sarcasm: “Everything was clear to me before the hearing started, thank you.”
Navalny’s allies have called for more protests this weekend to demand his release. Authorities said any demonstration would be illegal and would be stopped.
RESEARCH FOR HOUSES OF SUPPORTERS
The Russian Prison Service has accused Navalny of breaking the terms of a suspended sentence he served for embezzlement which he said was trumped up.
A court hearing on February 2 is expected to consider converting that sentence to a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence.
Police arrested just over 4,000 people last weekend during protests calling for his release in Moscow and dozens of other cities, according to a protest monitoring group. The authorities continued with a radical crackdown.
Late Wednesday, police raided the homes of Navalny supporters and other properties linked to him, detaining several people, including his brother Oleg, for allegedly violating COVID-19 security restrictions.
Russian investigators said on Thursday they had opened a criminal case against Leonid Volkov, a close ally of Navalny, for allegedly urging teenagers to participate in what he called illegal protests on Saturday.
Navalny accused Putin of being responsible for his poisoning with a Soviet-type nerve agent Novichok last summer. The Kremlin has denied any involvement.
