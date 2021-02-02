Russian court jails Alexey Navalny for parole violations

Decision to imprison the critic of the Kremlin likely to spark further protests and deepen a rift between the Western powers and Russia.

A Russian court has sentenced Alexey Navalny to prison for alleged parole violations in a 2014 embezzlement case, which the Kremlin opponent says is politically motivated.

Tuesday’s decision by the Simonovsky District Court in Moscow is expected to fuel more pro-Navalny protests and deepen a rift between Russia and Western powers demanding the 44-year-old’s release.

No further information was immediately available.

The move comes two weeks after Navalny was arrested on January 17 upon his return to Moscow from Berlin, where he spent five months recovering from an alleged nerve poisoning he attributes to the Kremlin. The Russian authorities reject the accusation.

Speaking from a glass cage in the courtroom during his hearing, Navalny attributed his arrest to the “fear and hate” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the Russian leader will make history as a “poisoner”.

“I deeply offended him just by surviving the assassination attempt he ordered,” he said.

“The purpose of this hearing is to scare a lot of people,” Navalny said. “You can’t jail millions. You can’t jail the whole country. “

Russian police arrested 311 people in Moscow ahead of the hearing, protest monitoring group OVD-Info said.

Riot police were deployed in large numbers outside the courthouse after Navalny’s allies called on the opposition politician’s supporters to rally outside to support them.

Navalny’s detention sparked protests across the country against Putin. Tens of thousands of people defied a heavy police presence to storm the streets of Russian cities on Sunday for the second week in a row to demand the release of the Kremlin critic.

The Western powers have meanwhile called on Russia to release Navalny, with threatening new sanctions.

The Kremlin dismissed concerns from the international community, saying the case was a national problem.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.