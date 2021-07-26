Russian authorities block dozens of Navalny-linked websites

MOSCOW (AP) – Russian authorities have restricted access to the website of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, as well as dozens of sites run by his close allies, Navalny’s team said on Monday.

The move comes as pressure mounts on opposition supporters, independent journalists and human rights activists in Russia ahead of the parliamentary elections in September. The vote is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his reign ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through constitutional changes last year that would potentially allow him to stay in power until 2036.

Navalny’s website, as well as the website of his top strategist Leonid Volkov and longtime ally Lyubov Sobol were not available on Monday. The websites of the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation and the network of about 40 regional offices, which) were banned as extremist groups last month, were also not available – as was the Alliance of Doctors union website backed by Navalny and an online page calling for Navalny’s freedom.

According to Roskomnadzor, the Russian state communications watchdog, access to all of these websites has been restricted at the request of the Russian Attorney General’s office.

“(They) have decided to wipe us off the Internet altogether,” tweeted Navalny partner Maria Pevchikh.

Navalny, who is Putin’s most ardent political enemy, was arrested in January on his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from poisoning with a nerve agent he attributes to the Kremlin – an accusation that Russian officials reject.

In February, Navalny was sentenced to serve 2.5 years in prison for violating the terms of a suspended sentence following a 2014 embezzlement conviction which he rejected on political grounds.

His arrest and imprisonment sparked a wave of mass protests across Russia’s 11 time zones, in what appeared to be a major challenge for the Kremlin. Authorities responded with mass arrests of demonstrators and criminal charges against Navalny’s closest associates.

The Anti-Corruption Politician’s Foundation, which was founded 10 years ago and has written dozens of colorful and widely watched videos exposing alleged top government corruption, has been called an extremist group with the office network. regions on which Navalny relied to organize demonstrations. The foundation and the offices were banned from functioning.

Navalny’s team stressed on Monday that the Smart Voting Strategy website – a project to support candidates most likely to defeat those of the dominant United Russia Kremlin party in various elections – remained available.

Strategist Volkov suggested authorities could block him “in the run-up to elections” in September, in which Navalny’s team plans to roll out the smart voting project.