Russian and North Korean hackers target vaccination work: Microsoft – Times of India
BOSTON: Microsoft said he had detected attempts to Russian and North Korean hackers to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers.
He said in a blog post on Friday that most of the attacks in recent months had failed, but provided no information on the number of successes or the severity of those violations.
Chinese state-backed hackers have also targeted vaccine makers, the U.S. government said in July announcing criminal charges.
Microsoft said most of the targets located in Canada, France, India, South Korea and the United States were “directly involved in finding vaccines and treatments for Covid-19.” He did not name the targets, but said most had candidate vaccines at different stages of clinical trials.
The company identified one of the state-backed hacker groups as Fancy Bear, the Russian military agents who the UK’s National Cyber Security Center said were behind the intrusion attempts. Two others were North KoreaLazarus Group and a group that Microsoft calls Cerium.
Most of the burglary efforts involved attempts to steal the credentials of people associated with the targeted organizations. The Lazarus Group masqueraded as job recruiters while Cerium targeted spear phishing emails that masqueraded as missives from World Health Organization officials, Microsoft said.
The blog post coincided with an appearance by Microsoft President Brad Smith at an international forum calling on nations to protect healthcare facilities from cyberattacks. This year, the Paris Peace Forum is taking place online.
Optimism over Covid-19 vaccine has risen since pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced earlier this week that preliminary data showed its vaccine to be 90% effective.
At the same time, coronavirus cases are multiplying. In the United States, daily deaths have climbed more than 40% in the past two weeks to an average of more than 1,100, the highest level in three months.
