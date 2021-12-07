Russian and American leaders have two very different agendas.

As concern grows over the threatening rally of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, many analysts say the plight of the Eastern European nation matters far more to Russian President Vladimir V. Putin than to Russia. Biden administration.

Mr Putin often speaks of the former Soviet republic’s historical and ethnic ties to Russia, while President Biden has said his goal is to establish a more stable and predictable relationship with Russia.

But Mr Putin, who sounded similar alarms with a deployment near Ukraine this spring, has once again captured Washington’s attention. And he came to Tuesday’s meeting with demands of its own, including his insistence that NATO give up the possibility of making Ukraine a member of the alliance. US and NATO leaders retorted that Moscow cannot dictate the foreign policy choices of other nations.

Even if he has no plans to invade Ukraine, Mr Putin can bet that Mr Biden’s concern for issues such as the coronavirus pandemic and competition with China will make him inclined to strike a deal.