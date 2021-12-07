Russian and American leaders have two very different agendas.
As concern grows over the threatening rally of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, many analysts say the plight of the Eastern European nation matters far more to Russian President Vladimir V. Putin than to Russia. Biden administration.
Mr Putin often speaks of the former Soviet republic’s historical and ethnic ties to Russia, while President Biden has said his goal is to establish a more stable and predictable relationship with Russia.
But Mr Putin, who sounded similar alarms with a deployment near Ukraine this spring, has once again captured Washington’s attention. And he came to Tuesday’s meeting with demands of its own, including his insistence that NATO give up the possibility of making Ukraine a member of the alliance. US and NATO leaders retorted that Moscow cannot dictate the foreign policy choices of other nations.
Even if he has no plans to invade Ukraine, Mr Putin can bet that Mr Biden’s concern for issues such as the coronavirus pandemic and competition with China will make him inclined to strike a deal.
“Seen from Moscow, it appears that the Kremlin’s key objective in the current crisis is not to inflict a humiliating defeat on Kiev or to take on the unsavory task of occupying Ukraine,” said Maxim Samorukov , member of the Carnegie Moscow Center, written in an analysis published Monday.
“Rather, it’s about persuading the West that Russia is ready to start a full-scale war against Ukraine unless something is done about the current situation and (at least in Putin’s eyes) totally unacceptable “, added Mr Samorukov. For Mr. Poutine, any attempt by the Ukrainian leadership to draw closer to the West are an affront.
To complicate matters for Mr Biden, European uncertainty over how to deal with Mr Putin’s new threats. European countries depend on Russia for much of their energy supply, and their economies are likely to suffer if relations with Russia deteriorate further.
The Biden administration has negotiated with European leaders in a bid to unify the sanctions that could be imposed on Russia for any further aggression.
