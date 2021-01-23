World
Russia welcomes US offer to expand nuclear pact, seeks ‘details’ – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia and the United States moved closer on Friday to extending a nuclear pact before the looming expiration date of the last arms control deal between former Cold War rivals.
New START The treaty, which is due to expire on February 5, is seen as a rare opportunity for compromise between Moscow and Washington, whose ties have deteriorated further following recent allegations of cyber-hacking and electoral interference.
The deal limits Washington and Moscow to a maximum of 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads each, a reduction of about 30% from the limit set in 2002, and to 800 launchers and bombers – enough to blow up the world for several. times.
The Kremlin on Friday welcomed the US proposal to extend the pact for five years, but warned that any extension would depend on the specifics of the offer.
“We can only welcome the political will to expand this document,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, but warned that “it all depends on the details of this proposal.”
President’s comments Vladimir Poutinethe spokesperson for came a day after the White House said Washington would work on a five-year extension.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said efforts to find an agreement were all the more relevant given that “relations with Russia are in a state of confrontation.”
The cautiously optimistic rhetoric emerging from Moscow and Washington comes against the backdrop of deeply strained ties and Biden’s election promise to take a tougher stance on Russia than the previous White House administration.
U.S. lawmakers demanded punishment for Russia last year after concluding that Kremlin-backed hackers were behind a sweeping cyber-intrusion into government institutions.
Latest claims added to US intelligence findings that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to support Biden’s predecessor Donald trumpincluding through social media manipulation.
Despite his promise to take a tougher line on Putin than on Trump, Biden’s aides have expressed support for reaching a deal with Moscow ahead of his inauguration.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Biden’s proposal on Friday, saying: “We shouldn’t find ourselves in a situation where we have no limitations on nuclear warheads.
“I do not see the extension of the treaty as the end, but the beginning of an effort to further strengthen international nuclear arms control,” he said in a statement.
“Agreements that cover more weapons and also include more countries like China should therefore be on the agenda in the future.”
In New York, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the new initiative.
“The secretary general encourages the two states to work quickly to complete the necessary procedure for the extension of the new start before the expiration of February 5,” said his spokesman.
France, as well as Russia and the United States, a permanent member of NATO, also welcomed the news but added that an extension of the treaty should only be the beginning.
Such an approach “must be quickly followed by the redefinition of an ambitious and more global program of arms control and strategic stability”, declared the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release.
“Europeans, who are above all concerned, will have to play an active role” in this process, the statement added.
Last year’s nuclear arms reduction deal talks were stalled by Trump’s insistence that China also become a party to the pact, though Beijing – whose nuclear program is expanding rapidly – has made it clear that she wouldn’t participate.
The Trump administration has expressed willingness for a one-year extension before the deadline, but talks collapsed due to the United States’ insistence on a stricter verification that Russia has frozen its nuclear work.
Putin himself has offered Trump a five-year extension, the maximum allowed by the treaty signed in 2010 in Prague by Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev.
Peskov reiterated on Friday that while Russia “is certainly for the preservation of the new START”, the previous US conditions for an extension “did not suit us at all”.
During Trump’s tenure, the United States withdrew from major international agreements – the Iran nuclear deal and the Open Skies Treaty – and withdrew from a central arms control agreement with Russia, the Treaty on Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (FNI).
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who negotiated the INF Treaty with Reagan in 1987, this month called on Russia and the United States to expand the new START and work together to agree further reductions in nuclear stocks of country.
New START The treaty, which is due to expire on February 5, is seen as a rare opportunity for compromise between Moscow and Washington, whose ties have deteriorated further following recent allegations of cyber-hacking and electoral interference.
The deal limits Washington and Moscow to a maximum of 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads each, a reduction of about 30% from the limit set in 2002, and to 800 launchers and bombers – enough to blow up the world for several. times.
The Kremlin on Friday welcomed the US proposal to extend the pact for five years, but warned that any extension would depend on the specifics of the offer.
“We can only welcome the political will to expand this document,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, but warned that “it all depends on the details of this proposal.”
President’s comments Vladimir Poutinethe spokesperson for came a day after the White House said Washington would work on a five-year extension.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said efforts to find an agreement were all the more relevant given that “relations with Russia are in a state of confrontation.”
The cautiously optimistic rhetoric emerging from Moscow and Washington comes against the backdrop of deeply strained ties and Biden’s election promise to take a tougher stance on Russia than the previous White House administration.
U.S. lawmakers demanded punishment for Russia last year after concluding that Kremlin-backed hackers were behind a sweeping cyber-intrusion into government institutions.
Latest claims added to US intelligence findings that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to support Biden’s predecessor Donald trumpincluding through social media manipulation.
Despite his promise to take a tougher line on Putin than on Trump, Biden’s aides have expressed support for reaching a deal with Moscow ahead of his inauguration.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Biden’s proposal on Friday, saying: “We shouldn’t find ourselves in a situation where we have no limitations on nuclear warheads.
“I do not see the extension of the treaty as the end, but the beginning of an effort to further strengthen international nuclear arms control,” he said in a statement.
“Agreements that cover more weapons and also include more countries like China should therefore be on the agenda in the future.”
In New York, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the new initiative.
“The secretary general encourages the two states to work quickly to complete the necessary procedure for the extension of the new start before the expiration of February 5,” said his spokesman.
France, as well as Russia and the United States, a permanent member of NATO, also welcomed the news but added that an extension of the treaty should only be the beginning.
Such an approach “must be quickly followed by the redefinition of an ambitious and more global program of arms control and strategic stability”, declared the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release.
“Europeans, who are above all concerned, will have to play an active role” in this process, the statement added.
Last year’s nuclear arms reduction deal talks were stalled by Trump’s insistence that China also become a party to the pact, though Beijing – whose nuclear program is expanding rapidly – has made it clear that she wouldn’t participate.
The Trump administration has expressed willingness for a one-year extension before the deadline, but talks collapsed due to the United States’ insistence on a stricter verification that Russia has frozen its nuclear work.
Putin himself has offered Trump a five-year extension, the maximum allowed by the treaty signed in 2010 in Prague by Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev.
Peskov reiterated on Friday that while Russia “is certainly for the preservation of the new START”, the previous US conditions for an extension “did not suit us at all”.
During Trump’s tenure, the United States withdrew from major international agreements – the Iran nuclear deal and the Open Skies Treaty – and withdrew from a central arms control agreement with Russia, the Treaty on Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (FNI).
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who negotiated the INF Treaty with Reagan in 1987, this month called on Russia and the United States to expand the new START and work together to agree further reductions in nuclear stocks of country.
Source link