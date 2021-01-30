World
Russia warns Navalny supporters not to attend Sunday protests – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russian police issued stern warning against participation in protests scheduled for Sunday to call for release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlinthe most prominent enemy. The warning comes amid the detentions of Navalny associates and opposition journalists and a police plan to restrict movement to the center of Moscow on Sunday. Navalny was arrested on January 17 after returning to Russia since Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from poisoning with a nerve agent.
His detention sparked nationwide protests a week ago in around 100 cities; nearly 4,000 people were reportedly arrested.
Next protest in Moscow is scheduled for Lubyanka Square. The Federal Security Service, which Navalny says manages to get him poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent on behalf of the Kremlin, is headquartered in the square.
The Russian government has denied having played a role in the poisoning of the 44-year-old man.
The city’s police department said much of central Moscow, from Red Square to Lubyanka, would be subject to pedestrian restrictions and seven nearby metro stations would be closed on Sunday.
Restaurants in the area are also to be closed, and the iconic GUM department store in Red Square has said it will only open in the evening.
Russian Minister of the Interior Spokeswoman Irina Volk cited the coronavirus pandemic in a warning Saturday against the protests.
She said participants found in violation of epidemiological regulations could be subject to criminal prosecution.
The January 23 protests in support of Navalny were the largest and most widespread in Russia for many years, and authorities sought to prevent a repeat.
Police carried out a series of raids this week on the apartments and offices of Navalny’s family, associates and the anti-corruption organization.
His brother Oleg, senior aide Lyubov Sobol and three others were placed under house arrest on Friday, as part of a criminal investigation into alleged coronavirus regulatory violations during protests over the weekend.
Sergei Smirnov, editor-in-chief of the Mediazona news site founded by members of the punk collective Pussy Riot, was arrested by police when leaving his home on Saturday.
No charges against him have been announced. Navalny fell into a coma on August 20 during a domestic flight between Siberia and Moscow. He was transferred to a Berlin hospital two days later.
Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden, as well as tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he had been exposed to the nerve agent Novichok. Russian authorities have refused to open a full-fledged criminal investigation, citing the lack of evidence that he was poisoned.
Navalny was arrested on his return to Russia on the grounds that his months of convalescence in Germany violated the terms of a suspended sentence he received in a 2014 conviction for fraud and money laundering, a case which he describes as political revenge.
Right after the arrest, Navalny’s team posted a two-hour video on their YouTube channel of a lavish Black Sea residence allegedly built for Russian President Vladimir. Putin.
The property has facilities such as an “aqua disco”, a hookah lounge equipped for watching pole dances and a casino. The video has been viewed over 100 million times and has inspired a flood of sarcastic jokes on the internet.
Putin said neither he nor any of his relatives owned the property, and the Kremlin insisted he had no connection with the president even though he was protected by the federal bodyguard agency FSO, which provides security for senior government officials.
Russian state television then broadcast a report on the compound that showed it under construction and included an interview with an engineer who claimed the building would be a luxury hotel.
On Saturday, construction mogul Arkady Rotenberg, a close associate of Putin and his occasional judo partner, said he owned the property.
