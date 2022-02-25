Russia vetoes a UN Security Council resolution calling on it to withdraw from Ukraine.

Russia on Friday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution of which it was the target, effectively blocking action by the panel, which is responsible for protecting and maintaining international peace.

The resolution, written and presented by the United States and dozens of its allies, strongly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called on Moscow to withdraw its troops immediately and provide safe access for humanitarian relief work.

Eleven member countries voted in favor of the resolution. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained. Russia, which has veto power as one of five permanent members of the council, voted against it.

“Russia, you can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices,” said the US ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “You cannot veto the truth. You cannot veto our principles. You cannot veto the Ukrainian people. You cannot veto the UN Charter. And you will not veto accountability.”