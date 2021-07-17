Russia to unveil new fighter jet at Moscow airshow

MOSCOW (AP) – Russian aircraft manufacturers have announced that they will showcase a potential future fighter jet at a Moscow air show that opens next week.

The new fighter plane hidden under a tarp was pictured being towed to a parking spot through an airfield in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, where the international aviation and space fair MAKS-2021 opens Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is about to visit the opening of the show.

Russian media reported that the new jet was built by aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi as part of a light tactical fighter development program.

Unlike Russia’s last twin-engine stealth fighter Su-57, the new aircraft is smaller and has a single engine.

The name of the new fighter jet is unknown, and there is no information on its capacity and prospects for deployment.

Rostec, the state-owned company that includes Russian aircraft manufacturers, said the “fundamentally new military aircraft” will be unveiled at the show on Tuesday. In an apparent attempt to generate public interest ahead of the presentation, Rostec released a photo of the new aircraft covered with a tarp. with “do you want to see me naked?” He also posted a brief video featuring excited overseas customers and the jet’s vague shadow on the water.

Following Rostec’s announcement, Russian aircraft watchers rushed to Zhukovsky to take photos of the new aircraft – an eerie parallel to the Cold War era when Western spies tried to get a glimpse of the last Soviet warplanes at the tightly guarded airfield that served as the country’s airfield. best military aircraft testing facility.

“Russia is one of the few countries in the world with full cycle capabilities to produce advanced aviation systems, as well as a recognized pioneer in the creation of combat aircraft,” said Rostec.

The Kremlin has made the modernization of the country’s armed forces a top priority amid bitter tension in relations with the West, which fell to the post-Cold War trough after Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by Ukraine in 2014, accusations of Russian interference in elections, hacking attacks and other irritants.