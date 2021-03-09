World
Russia to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine in Italy; a first in the EU – Times of India
MILAN: Russia has signed an agreement to produce its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Italy, the first contract in the European Union, the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday.
The agreement was signed with Adienne Srl, the Italian subsidiary of a pharmaceutical company based in Switzerland, and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian direct investment fund. Planned production of 10 million doses this year is expected to start in July.
“The innovative production process will help create new jobs and allow Italy to control all production of the compound,” the chamber said in a statement. Financial terms have not been published.
Sputnik V has not yet been approved for use in the EU, but the body’s regulator, the European Medicines Agency, has started an ongoing review of the vaccine last week.
Russian authorities are working on 20 similar collaborations in Europe and the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 45 countries around the world, the chamber said.
The EU has been criticized for its slow deployment of vaccines and some EU countries have decided not to wait for the EMAapproval of. Hungary became the first EU country to allow the use of Sputnik V last month, while Slovakia last week announced an agreement to acquire 2 million doses of Sputnik V and received the first shipment of 200,000 doses.
Despite skepticism about the early introduction of the vaccine by Russia, which was rolled out before late-stage trials were completed, the vaccine appears to be safe and effective. According to a study published last month in the journal Lancet, Sputnik V is 91% effective and appears to prevent inoculated people from becoming seriously ill with it. Covid-19, although it is still not known whether the vaccine can prevent the spread of the disease.
With a global shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, some experts believe that increasing use of vaccines made by China and Russia could offer a faster way to increase global supply. Others note that Russia’s push to export its vaccine to the world may be motivated by political interests.
At this stage, the European Commission has no plans to collectively purchase doses of Sputnik, relying instead on agreements already made with other manufacturers. But he made it clear that member states have the right to make separate deals as long as they don’t compete with the Commission’s early purchase deals for 2 billion doses.
Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza has indicated that he is open to introducing the vaccine developed by Russia to Italy, provided it has regulatory approval. The new Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, has pledged to speed up the vaccination campaign to curb the spread of new variants which have once again put the health system under pressure. So far, only 2.85% of the Italian population has been fully vaccinated.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund which financed the vaccine and markets it overseas said Sputnik V production would cover several countries, including India, South Korea, Brazil, China, Turkey, Iran, as well as Belarus and Kazakhstan. Some overseas manufacturers have produced test batches of the Russian vaccine, but there is little evidence that they have so far produced large quantities of the vaccine.
