Russia to expel 10 US diplomats, ban top Biden officials in response to sanctions

Russia to expel 10 U.S. diplomats and add eight current and former U.S. officials to its non-registration list in retaliation against punishments that the Biden administration leveled in Moscow on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Why is this important: The measures come after the United States said it would expel 10 Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover, as part of a broad package of sanctions against SolarWinds’ hacking of federal agencies and Russian interference. in the 2020 elections.

Details: The following Americans have been banned from Russia …

Attorney General Merrick Garland

Director of the Bureau of Prisons Michael Carvajal

Internal Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

White House Domestic Policy Czar Susan Rice

FBI Director Christopher Wray

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines

Former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton

The big picture: In addition to deporting 10 Russians on Thursday, the United States sanctioned dozens of Russian officials and entities and imposed new restrictions on the purchase of Russian sovereign debt.

“The United States is not seeking to start a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia. We want a stable and predictable relationship,” Biden said in a speech Thursday afternoon, warning Russia not to continue to interfere with the US elections.

Biden has offered to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in a European country this summer “to find a stable and predictable path,” according to a senior administration official. It is not known if Putin will accept.

What to watch: Lavrov told a press conference that the Kremlin was considering imposing “painful” costs on US companies operating in Russia in retaliation for the sanctions, per Reuters.

