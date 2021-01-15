Russia to exit Open Skies Treaty and intensify military rivalry with the United States

Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty indicates that the country does not intend to allow President-elect Joe’s new administration to reverse President Donald Trump’s rejection of a series of arms control and military surveillance. (Amr Alfiky / The New York Times)

MOSCOW – Russia on Friday said it was withdrawing from a decades-old treaty that allowed countries to conduct military reconnaissance flights on each other’s territory, thus stepping up its growing military competition with the United States. United and Europe just weeks before the new Biden administration is due to do so. negotiate the extension of the central nuclear arms control treaty between the two countries.

President Vladimir Putin’s decision to leave the agreement, the Open Skies Treaty, corresponds to a step taken by President Donald Trump in May. While the treaty, which dates from 1992, is of limited use to the United States, which has a network of spy satellites, it was important for European allies as a means of tracking Russian troop movements along their borders.

When Trump announced the US withdrawal, which ended late last year, he predicted that Putin “would come back and want to make a deal.” He does not have. And Russia’s move indicated that the country had no intention of allowing Joe Biden’s administration to reverse Trump’s rejection of a series of arms control and military surveillance treaties.

Sign up for the New York Times The Morning newsletter

The Russian announcement, if followed by formal notification to the other remaining parties to the treaty, triggers a six-month period towards final withdrawal. The notification would also require a meeting of all signatories – including the European nations most concerned about Russian activity after its years of forays into Ukraine – within 60 days.

But the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that U.S. allies appear unwilling to save the treaty by meeting Russia’s demands in recent months that, with the United States out of the treaty, they will no longer transmit. in Washington the information gathered thanks to him.

“The Russian side has put forward concrete proposals to support the treaty under new conditions which correspond to its fundamental provisions,” said the Foreign Ministry. “We are disappointed that they did not receive the support of the allies of the United States.”

The story continues

But the announcement can also be seen as an opening move in an intense initial meeting unfolding between Russia and the new Biden administration.

On February 5, the new START nuclear weapons control agreement expires, unless the two governments agree to a five-year extension. This agreement is the last major limit to nuclear competition between the two countries; it limits the two countries to 1,550 deployed nuclear weapons each. Putin and Biden have both said that in principle they want to invoke a treaty provision that allows for an extension of up to five years. Because this provision is contained in the original treaty negotiated by the Obama administration, it would not require a new vote in the United States Senate.

But it is not known whether Russia can make new demands. And Biden has vowed that Russia will “pay a price” for its widespread hacking of U.S. government agencies and businesses, revealed last month – meaning he will almost certainly threaten the country with sanctions at a time when he also negotiates the deal. extension of the treaty.

Another complicating factor is that key members of Biden’s cabinet may not yet be confirmed by the Senate in time for negotiation. The task of dealing with Russia will therefore most likely fall to Jake Sullivan, the new national security adviser, who does not need Senate confirmation.

“I think our diplomats, before taking this decision, convinced themselves that the return of the United States is extremely unlikely,” said Fyodor Lukyanov, a foreign policy analyst who advises the Kremlin, as quoted by the news agency. state press RIA Novosti. “This treaty was not among those Biden wanted to change.”

The Open Skies Treaty, which has nearly three dozen signatories, was negotiated under President George HW Bush in 1992 after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The treaty aimed to prevent military tensions from escalating into war by allowing former Cold War adversaries to fly over their respective territories using planes equipped with sophisticated sensors.

While most modern military intelligence is gleaned from satellite, some information can only be gathered by aircraft sensors. Perhaps more importantly, the treaty – which allowed specially designated US military aircraft to penetrate deep into Russian airspace and vice versa – was a symbol of a determination to avoid war.

Long before the US withdrawal last year, US officials complained that Moscow was violating the Open Skies deal by banning flights over Kaliningrad, the region where Russia would deploy nuclear weapons that could reach Europe, as well as by banning flights over military exercises. Russia has denied violating the treaty and claimed that the United States violated it.

The Foreign Ministry said on Friday it was beginning the process of withdrawing from the agreement but had not yet officially notified the other signatories. Russia’s withdrawal had been anticipated in recent months, although Russian reports as recently as this week indicated that the Kremlin was also considering a more moderate decision: suspend Russia’s participation in the treaty rather than abandon it altogether.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company