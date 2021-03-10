World
Russia slows down Twitter speed due to failed removal of banned content – Times of India
MOSCOW: RussiaThe communications state watchdog said on Wednesday it was restricting the use of Twitter by slowing down its speed, accusing the social media platform of repeatedly failing to remove banned content from its site.
Roskomnadzor threatened to completely block the service and said there were more than 3,000 messages containing illegal content on it on Wednesday.
Twitter, like other American social media, is widely used in Russia by allies of Kremlin critical Alexei Navalny whose imprisonment last month sparked protests across the country.
“The slowdown will be applied to 100% of mobile devices and 50% of non-mobile devices,” the regulator said in a statement on its website.
“If (Twitter) continues to ignore the requirements of the law, enforcement action will be continued in accordance with the response regulations (until the blocking),” he said.
Twitter did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
Wednesday’s decision comes amid growing efforts by Moscow wield greater influence over US social media platforms and frustrations over what authorities see as their failure to comply with Russian laws.
Last December, the lower house of parliament backed significant new fines on platforms that do not remove banned content and another bill that would allow them to be restricted if they “discriminate” against Russian media.
