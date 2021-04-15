World
Russia sentences Navalny ally for threat of suspected agent – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russian court on Thursday sentenced ally of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny to one year of community service for attempting to enter the house of an alleged security guard who he claims participated in his poisoning.
Navalny said in December he deceived an alleged chemical weapons expert with the Federal Security Service (FSB) admitting that the Home Intelligence Agency sought to kill him last summer by putting poison in his underwear.
That month, her aide Lyubov Sobol went to the home of the alleged agent and rang the doorbell, after which the Russian authorities opened a criminal investigation against her for trespassing “with the use of violence or the threat of using it “.
A Moscow court said on its Telegram channel on Thursday that it had given him a suspended sentence of “prison labor for a period of one year.”
He added that 10% of his salary would go to the state each month as part of his punishment.
Sobol had arrived at court wearing a white T-shirt printed with red text saying: “Where is the criminal case on the poisoning of Navalny?”
After her conviction, she said on Twitter: “Meanwhile, a case relating to the attempted murder of Navalny has still not been initiated.”
Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter that the decision would not prevent Sobol from voting in parliamentary polls this fall.
His lawyer Vladimir Voronin said on Twitter that he had already prepared an appeal to the ruling.
Last August, Navalny collapsed on a flight from Siberia to Moscow.
He was transported in an induced coma to Berlin, where Western experts determined he had been poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.
Navalny says the poisoning was orchestrated by President Vladimir Putin and carried out by the FSB, claims the Kremlin repeatedly denied.
After spending months recovering in Germany, Navalny returned to Russia in January where he was arrested and sentenced to two and a half years in a penal colony on an old conviction for embezzlement.
A Russian military court last month dismissed his complaint for lack of criminal investigation into his poisoning.
Navalny, his allies and his regional network regularly face raids and arrests for their political activities.
Shortly after Sobol’s conviction, Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation said on Twitter that its regional offices in the Siberian city of Irkutsk were facing a police raid.
