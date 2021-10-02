World
Russia sees no obstacle to WHO approval of Sputnik V vaccine – Times of India
MOSCOW: All barriers to register Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine with the World Health Organization (WHO) have been authorized and only a few documents remain to be completed, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.
The Spotnik V shooting, widely used in Russia and approved for use in more than 70 countries, is under review by the WHO and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Their approval could open up new markets for shooting, especially in Europe.
Murashko met the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva.
“Russia’s position on the promotion and registration of Satellite V vaccine has been heard, we have deleted all questions for today, “said Murashko, quoted by the Interfax news agency.
He said the company that handles the registration of Sputnik V at the WHO “only has to sign a few documents, submit a few additional documents.” WHO could not immediately be reached for comment. The WHO said in July that its review of how Russia produces the Sputnik V vaccine revealed problems with the filling of vials at a factory. The manufacturer said it has since addressed all of the WHO’s concerns.
