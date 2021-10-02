World

Russia sees no obstacle to WHO approval of Sputnik V vaccine – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 9 1 minute read

MOSCOW: All barriers to register Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine with the World Health Organization (WHO) have been authorized and only a few documents remain to be completed, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.
The Spotnik V shooting, widely used in Russia and approved for use in more than 70 countries, is under review by the WHO and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Their approval could open up new markets for shooting, especially in Europe.
Murashko met the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva.
“Russia’s position on the promotion and registration of Satellite V vaccine has been heard, we have deleted all questions for today, “said Murashko, quoted by the Interfax news agency.
He said the company that handles the registration of Sputnik V at the WHO “only has to sign a few documents, submit a few additional documents.” WHO could not immediately be reached for comment. The WHO said in July that its review of how Russia produces the Sputnik V vaccine revealed problems with the filling of vials at a factory. The manufacturer said it has since addressed all of the WHO’s concerns.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 9 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Islamic State figure accused of supporting terrorist group

3 hours ago

Libya arrests 4,000 people amid massive crackdown on migrants

4 hours ago

La Palma volcano eruption forces some residents to stay at home – Times of India

7 hours ago

Stanley Tucci’s passion was working. Now it’s the food.

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button