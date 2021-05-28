World
Russia says US decision not to join Open Skies arms pact “political mistake” – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday that a US decision not to join the Open Skies arms control pact, which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member states, is a “political mistake” ahead of a summit between the presidents of the countries .
The initial US decision to exit the pact was taken last year by the administration of the US president Donald trump, but Moscow had hoped that its successor Joe biden would reverse it.
On Thursday, however, the Biden administration informed Moscow that it would not return to the pact, accusing Russia of violating it, which Moscow has denied.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that WashingtonThis decision was a missed opportunity to strengthen security in Europe.
“The United States made another political mistake by inflicting a new blow on the European security system,” he added. TASS quoted him as saying. “We gave them a good chance, which they did not seize. They continue to circulate inventions about Russia’s violations of this agreement, which is completely absurd.”
Separately, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow regrets the US decision, saying the Open Skies deal would lose much of its usefulness without the participation of Russia and the United States.
Russian president Vladimir Poutine and Biden are due to hold a summit in Geneva next month and Ryabkov was cited as saying that the US refusal to join Open Skies did not create an atmosphere conducive to arms control discussions at the summit.
In January, Russia announced its intention to quit the pact, and the government this month submitted legislation to parliament to formalize its departure.
At the time, a Kremlin spokesman said one of the reasons was that the United States was still able to receive information acquired through the treaty from its countries. NATO allies.
U.S. officials said Russia violated the terms of the pact by restricting U.S. overflights of Russia’s neighboring Georgia and the Russian enclave in Kaliningrad on the Baltic coast. Russia denies having committed any violations.
The treaty, which was signed in 1992 and entered into force in 2002, allows countries to conduct short-term, unarmed surveillance flights throughout the territory of other parties and to collect information on forces. each other’s military.
Its aim is to increase transparency and build trust between countries.
