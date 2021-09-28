Russia reports record daily COVID deaths

Health officials recorded 852 deaths on Tuesday as cases continue to rise amid low vaccination rates.

Russia recorded its highest number of coronavirus deaths in a single day in an outbreak of infections fueled by the highly infectious Delta variant and a mass stuttering vaccination campaign.

Authorities on Tuesday reported 852 deaths in the previous 24 hours. The previous single-day high figure was 828 deaths, recorded on September 24.

Overall, Russia has recorded more than 205,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to official figures.

The tally represents the highest death toll in Europe and the fifth in the world.

There are now growing fears that a fourth wave of infections is underway, weeks after millions of Russian students returned to schools and colleges.

As of last Thursday, the state’s coronavirus task force has reported more than 21,000 new cases daily, up from an average of around 18,000 in mid-September.

Authorities recorded 21,559 new infections on Tuesday, compared to 22,236 reported on Monday.

Despite the increase in the number of cases, few nationwide public restrictions have been put in place. Russia had a six-week lockdown earlier this year.

Authorities in the capital Moscow have tightened controls on compulsory mask wearing amid fears over rising infections.

Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said the Delta variant now represents all of the city’s cases.

Vaccination rates have remained low in Russia compared to most European countries, with only 32% of the country’s 146 million people partially vaccinated and 28% fully vaccinated.

The Kremlin initially set a goal of fully inoculating 60 percent of Russia’s population by September, but later abandoned that goal, although free jabs have been available since early December.