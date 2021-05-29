World
Russia reports 9,289 new Covid-19 cases, 401 deaths – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia reported 9,289 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, including 3,241 in Moscow, bringing the official national tally since the start of the pandemic to 5,053,748.
The government’s coronavirus task force said 401 people had died from coronavirus-related causes in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 1,20,807.
The federal statistics agency kept a separate account and said Russia had registered around 250,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.
