Russia registers ‘world’s’ first Covid vaccine for animals – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia announced on Wednesday that it had recorded what it said was the first in the world coronavirus vaccine for animals, describing the step as important in disrupting mutations.
He said mass production of the vaccine could start in April.
Agricultural surveillance agency Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement that the vaccine called Carnivak-Cov had been tested in early October on dogs, cats, mink, foxes and other animals and was found to be effective.
“All of the test animals that were vaccinated developed antibodies to the coronavirus 100% of the time,” said Konstantin Savenkov, deputy director of Rosselkhoznadzor.
“It is the first and only product in the world to prevent Covid-19 in animals,” he said.
Rosselkhoznadzor said the development of his injection would help prevent mutations in animals and cited Denmark’s decision to slaughter 15 million mink last year after some were found to be carrying a mutated virus variant.
“Use of the vaccine, according to Russian scientists, can prevent the development of viral mutations,” the statement said.
The agency added that breeding establishments and private companies from countries including Greece, Poland, Austria, the United States, Canada and Singapore have expressed interest in Carnivak-Cov.
Military officials from Russia’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg, announced earlier this week that army dogs will undergo compulsory vaccination before being deployed to airports and participating in national WWII commemorations in May.
Russia has heavily promoted its state-sponsored coronavirus vaccine abroad, but it has been met with skepticism in the West and even by many in Russia.
Officials registered the Sputnik V vaccine last August, ahead of large-scale clinical trials, raising concern among many experts about the expedited process. He has since registered two more vaccines.
Leading medical journal The Lancet has since confirmed that Sputnik V is over 90% safe and effective.
Moscow has asked the European medicines regulator to get approval for the use of Sputnik V in the 27-country bloc, but is still awaiting a response.
