Russia ready to promote direct Israeli-Palestinian contacts

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia is ready to promote direct contacts between Israel and the Palestinian leadership and to work towards a high-level meeting of the Middle East Quartet as part of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, said said the Russian Foreign Minister on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after meeting his Palestinian counterpart Riad al-Maliki: “We have stressed our willingness to facilitate direct dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis in order to resolve all fundamental issues regarding final status.”

Lavrov said Russia considers it crucial to hold a ministerial-level meeting of the Quartet, which includes Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations.

Palestinian Foreign Minister al-Maliki said that the administration of US President Joe Biden “is once again aware of its responsibility within the Quartet … We hope this will create a new environment of trust.”

Al-Maliki said that during Donald Trump’s presidency, “the US administration has shown that it is openly inclined towards Israel. Based on this experience, we understand that we cannot go back to this situation.”


