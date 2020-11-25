Russia offers its experimental COVID-19 vaccine to other countries, but Putin won’t take it until it’s officially approved

Vladimir Putin attends the G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia via videoconference on November 21, 2020. Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Photo by the Kremlin Pool via The Associated Press

Russia has been welcoming its coronavirus vaccine trial for months, but the Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin will not take it yet.

“The president cannot use an uncertified vaccine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russia gave permission for the emergency use of “Sputnik V” on August 11 and gave it to frontline health workers. Putin said at the time that one of his daughters had even taken it.

Russia claimed on Wednesday that “Sputnik V” had shown 95% efficiency in testing and, on Saturday, Putin said Russia was ready to sell it to other countries.

Russia welcomes its coronavirus trial vaccine and offers it to other countries, but the Kremlin has said President Vladimir Putin will not take it until he completes all of his trials and it will be officially certified.

"We have not yet started mass vaccination. And, of course, the head of state cannot participate in the vaccination as a volunteer," Peskov added, according to TASS.

“We have not yet started mass vaccination. And, of course, the head of state cannot participate in the vaccination as a volunteer,” Peskov added, according to TASS.

Russia was the first country to approve a trial vaccine, granting Sputnik V emergency use authorization on August 11. started giving it to frontline healthcare workers a little after.

CNN noted that Peskov did not specify the difference between “not certified” and “approved” on the call.

The Sputnik V trial vaccine on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr / Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP

On Tuesday, Russia claimed that Sputnik V showed 95% efficiency in testing. “Sputnik shows very high efficiency, over 95%,” said Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, according to The Guardian.

On November 11, Russia ad that Sputnik V was 92% effective. However, trials are still ongoing for Sputnik V and the prototype, developed by the Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, has yet to gain full approval.

This month AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna all also reported promising results on their vaccines. Pfizer and Moderna said its vaccines were over 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, while AstraZeneca said its vaccines were 70% effective on average.

Neither AstraZeneca, Pfizer, nor Moderna have made their vaccines available to the general public or for emergency use.

Speaking at the virtual G20 summit on Saturday, Putin said Russia was now ready to sell the vaccine to others.

Although Putin did not take a photo of the trial vaccine, he said on August 8 that he had "passed all the necessary verifications"

Peskov's comments on Wednesday also echo those he made on July 20.

Russian President Vladimir Putin seen during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 19, 2020. Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Photo by the Kremlin Pool via The Associated Press

Experts have casts doubt on the safety of Sputnik V, say that the tests were rushed to score political points in Moscow.

However, in early September, Russian researchers found in an early study that the vaccine was generally safe, but recognize the need for a larger study.

The government hopes to roll out the vaccine for free to all Russians by early 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday. according to the Moscow Times.

For international buyers, the vaccine will cost $ 10 per dose, with two doses required for each person, the Moscow Times said.

Russia submitted Sputnik V to the World Health Organization for emergency use approval Oct. 29.

