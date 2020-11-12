World
Russia needs evidence to investigate Navalny case: sent to UN – Times of India
NEW YORK: Russia ready to investigate suspected poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, but needs to see evidence first, but does not have access, Russian ambassador said at the United Nations (UN) Vassily Nebenzia at Sputnik.
Navalny was hospitalized in the city of Omsk on August 20, after falling ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Doctors in Omsk diagnosed him metabolism dysfunction, which led to a sudden change in blood sugar level. It is not known what caused this, but Omsk’s doctors did not find any traces of toxic substances in his blood and urine. Navalny was then transported to Germany.
Shortly after arriving at a clinic in Berlin, the German government claimed, quoting military medics, that he was poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent. Berlin then said Germany’s findings were supported by labs in Sweden and France. Neither Germany nor the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons shared the formula of the alleged poison with Russia.
“They [Germans] are in a difficult situation. We ask fair questions, which they do not want to answer. We are ready to launch an investigation, but we need evidence that they refuse to provide, ”said Nebenzia.
