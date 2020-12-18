World
Russia launches British telecommunications satellites into space – Times of India
MOSCOW: ONE Soyuz rocket exploded from Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia Far East Friday carrying 36 UK telecommunications and Internet satellites, said the Roscosmos space agency.
The launch was on first and only one to take place from the cosmodrome this year, Roscosmos told AFP.
the rocket took off at 12:26 p.m. GMT, Roscosmos said, carrying satellites made by British company OneWeb.
Originally slated for April, the launch was delayed after OneWeb’s collapse and was forced to file for bankruptcy.
Last month, the UK government and Indian telecommunications giant Bharti took control of the company, investing $ 500 million each.
The London-based company is working to complete the construction of a constellation of low-earth orbit satellites delivering enhanced broadband and other services to countries around the world.
The first six OneWeb satellites were launched by a Russian-made Soyuz rocket from the space center in Kourou in French Guiana in February 2019.
The company launched 34 more in February this year from the Baikanour launch site in Kazakhstan, followed by 34 more in March.
OneWeb predicts that its global commercial internet service will be operational by 2022, supported by some 650 satellites.
“Today’s launch will be the first fully commercial spacecraft launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome,” Roscosmos said.
“It will also be the first launch operated by European launch service provider Arianespace for the company OneWeb from the first Russian civilian spaceport.”
The Vostochny launch site is one of the country’s most important space projects, designed to reduce reliance on the Baikonur the Russian space center is currently leasing in Kazakhstan.
Its construction has been marred for years by multiple controversies, including corruption, and the project has consistently fallen behind.
