russia: Joe Biden announces sanctions that cut Russia off from Western financing – Times of India

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced what he called the “first tranche” of sanctions against Russiaincluding steps to starve the country of financing, saying Moscow had started an invasion of Ukraine.
“We’re implementing sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt. That means we’ve cut off Russia’s government from Western financing,” Biden said.
The measures also would target financial institutions, and Russian “elites,” the US leader said.




