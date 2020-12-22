World
Russia hits more EU officials with entry bans on Navalny – Times of India
MOSCOW: Moscow expands list of EU officials banned from entering Russia in response to the European Unionof punishments on the poisoning of the leader of the Russian opposition Alexei Navalny, The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.
The move comes a day after Navalny, a longtime opponent of the president Vladimir Poutine, released a recording of a phone call he said he made to an alleged state security officer, who was identified by media as a member of a team that allegedly followed the politician for years. In the recording, the man indicated his involvement in covering up the alleged poisoning and revealed some details of the alleged operation.
Last month, EU foreign ministers imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute for what German authorities described as poisoning Russia with a nerve agent.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry called the EU sanctions a “ conflicting political decision ” and said it was expanding “ the list of representatives of EU member states and institutions whose Russian federation. ”
The ministry did not disclose the names of EU officials or the exact number of people who would be excluded from Russia. But he said the list includes “ those responsible for promoting anti-Russian sanctions initiatives ” in the 27-member bloc.
Navalny fell ill during the August 20 flight to Russia and was airlifted to Berlin while still in a coma for treatment two days later. Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons established that he had been exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.
On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the German, French and Swedish ambassadors “ as part of the introduction of EU anti-Russian sanctions, ” the door told Interfax news agency. word of the ministry, Maria Zakharova.
Last week, a joint investigation by the Bellingcat research group and several media outlets alleged that agents from the Russian Homeland Security Agency of the FSB had followed Navalny on his travels since 2017. The investigation found that agents ` “ had specialized training in chemical weapons, chemistry and medicine. ” ‘and some of them were “ near’ ‘Navalny during the period “ during which he was poisoned’ ‘.
Navalny, who is currently recovering in Germany, said the report proved beyond any doubt that FSB agents attempted to kill him on Putin’s orders. The video of his phone call to one of the suspected agents, rejected by the FSB as a fake, received nearly 13 million views on YouTube 22 hours after it was posted.
Russian authorities have repeatedly denied any involvement. Putin accused last week that the investigation was based on data provided by WE spy agencies and dismissed the allegations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that “ neither the Kremlin nor anyone can definitively speak of some kind of poisoning ” because Russia has not received any “ information ” from this effect on the part of the three countries or the OPCW.
