Russia Has Invaded Ukraine, Threating The Safety Of Millions

The NATO North Atlantic Council condemned what it described as a “horrifying attack on Ukraine, which is entirely unjustified.” International organizations and coalitions scrambled to respond to the invasion, with NATO, the United Nations, and G7 leaders all holding emergency meetings.

In Kyiv and in cities across Ukraine, air raid sirens blared and people sought safety in bomb shelters. In Hostomel, a short drive away from the capital, videos showed Russian Mi-8 helicopters assaulting a military airfield. The Interior Ministry said that Russia had seized control.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces were also trying to seize control of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site. “This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe,” he said.

In Kramatorsk, a city of 150,000 residents in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the sky lit orange with multiple explosions just before 5 am The Ukrainian military said that Russian missiles had struck the airport, which is 2,000 feet southeast of the city center.

About a hundred miles north in Kharkiv, a city of 1 million people near the Russian border, three residents told BuzzFeed News in a series of text messages that they were awakened before dawn by a series of blasts.

“We will probably leave the city,” one woman said, asking that her name not be used for security reasons. “Don’t understand how this can happen in the 21st Century.”