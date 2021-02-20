World
Russia H5N8 avian influenza: Russia reports first global case of human infection with H5N8 avian influenza | World News – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia recorded the first case of a strain of avian influenza virus named A (H5N8) transmitted to human birds and reported the matter to World Health Organization (WHO), said Anna Popova, responsible for consumer health surveillance Rospotrebnadzor on Saturday.
Outbreaks of the H5N8 strain have been reported in Russia, Europe, China, the Middle East and North Africa in recent months, but only in poultry. Other strains – H5N1, H7N9 and H9N2 – are known to spread to humans.
Russia reported the case of human infection to WHO “several days ago, just when we were becoming absolutely certain of our results,” Popova told Rossiya 24 state television. had no signs of human-to-human transmission so far, she added.
The majority of human avian influenza infections have been associated with direct contact with infected poultry alive or dead, although properly cooked foods are considered safe.
Outbreaks of avian influenza often cause poultry factories to kill their birds to prevent the virus from spreading and to prevent importing countries from having to impose trade restrictions.
The vast majority of cases are spread by migratory wild birds, so producing countries tend to keep their poultry indoors or protect them from contact with wildlife.
Seven workers at a poultry plant in southern Russia were infected with the H5N8 strain during an outbreak at the plant in December, Popova said, adding that those involved were feeling well now.
“This situation has not developed further,” she added.
The Siberian Vector Institute announced on Saturday that it will start developing human tests and a vaccine against H5N8, the RIA news agency reported.
The WHO did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
