Russia deploys advanced S-300 missiles to disputed islands near Japan – Times of India

S-300 B4 surface-to-air missile launchers and S-300 B4 surface-to-air missile system launch and transfer vehicles in parade (Getty archive photo)

MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday it had deployed a number of its new S-300V4 missile defense systems for combat on a contested island chain near Japan, a move that risks angering Tokyo.

Russian Defense Ministry TV station Zvezda said the mobile air defense system designed to counter ballistic and air attacks was on Iturup, one of four Russian-held islands that Japan claims and calls them. Northern Territories.

“Short-range anti-aircraft missile systems are already in service on Iturup Island in the Sakhalin region. Now the air defense“ heavy artillery ”has arrived. The so-called large defense system air: the S-300V4, ”Zvezda said.

The Soviets seized the islands, known as the Southern Kurils, at the end of World War II and a territorial dispute over them has prevented the two sides from signing a formal peace treaty ever since and strained relations. for years.

Japan is very sensitive to Russian military movements on the strategically important chain of islands stretching northeast from Hokkaido in Japan to the Russian far eastern region of Kamchatka.

Russia said in October that it planned to deploy the missile system to the islands for the first time, but that the move would be part of military exercises, not combat.

The deployment comes shortly after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who launched an effort to resolve the dispute and tried to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced his resignation in August.