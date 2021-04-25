Russia could take action to ban Alexei Navalny’s opposition networks

National review

A growing number of college administrators are trying to convince students, alumni and donors that the time has come to eliminate college sports. Dozens of universities – including Brown, Michigan State, William & Mary, Iowa and George Washington – have brutally eliminated many sports teams this year, in sports such as swimming, tennis, gymnastics, lacrosse, rowing, wrestling and athletics. Hundreds more are on the block. Decisions usually come with budget struggles, COVID issues, and fundraising deficits requiring “painful cuts,” but the reality is much simpler: Many administrators have always looked down on college sports, and they finally have a pretext to eliminate them. . When college leaders were interviewed in 2009 by the famous Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics, one respondent expressed this dominant attitude among many in the Ivory Tower: education and desirable values ​​in society. In an article for The Atlantic, Columbia sociology professor Jonathan Cole was even more blunt. “To admit too many athletes”, he insisted, means “to refuse admissions. . . future artists and writers, political scientists and economists ”, which“ deprives these universities of the greatest possible diversity of students ”. It takes a special kind of prejudice to believe that performers can’t also be athletes, or that economists can’t show up on game day. The Forbes 400 Richest Americans list is filled with former college athletes. And a Gallup study conducted last summer showed that “students who participate in track and field tended to do better than non-athletes in their academic, personal and professional lives during and after college,” including ” almost all aspects of well-being [such as] health, relationships, community involvement and job satisfaction. These sparkling results do not seem to have reached the directors. Stanford University and its president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, are certainly the worst example of all. The school recently announced it would cut eleven varsity sports, most of which had produced several Olympic champions. The reasoning of the school? Stanford can’t afford it. This sounds confusing, as it sits on a $ 30 billion endowment (just behind Harvard and Yale) and has a litany of the richest people in the world among its alumni. But students who had their athletic dreams shattered never had the chance to resolve cognitive dissonance. Instead, the decision was made behind closed doors, with no warning and no chance of getting input or creative solutions from those most affected. This callous indifference has become the default method among academic bureaucrats. When Dartmouth College announced its own program cuts, athletic director Harry Sheehy chilledly revealed why he wouldn’t consult with the students he was harming. “I know it sounds like the right thing to do, but no school will. . . validate the decision with coaches and players [because] we knew it wouldn’t be welcome. he said to the school newspaper. “Young men and women think it’s cold, cruel and cruel and in many ways it’s true.” Dartmouth eventually delayed his planned cuts indefinitely, but it took threats of a dreaded Title IX lawsuit to move them. Stanford hasn’t budged. Incredibly, although athletes from both schools themselves raised millions in an effort to self-fund their teams in perpetuity, in each case the administrators refused the money. According to Stanford’s own accounting, cutting eleven teams as planned would save around $ 4 million a year. Yet when the school’s athletes raised $ 30 million to fund the programs, the administration said it wasn’t good enough. The claims that cuts are necessary to diversify the student are also found to be overlapping. For starters, athletics has long been recognized as a bridge builder in underserved communities. And many of these teams are already far more diverse than the entire student body. Almost half of Stanford’s wrestling team, for example, are either first-generation college students or low-income households, compared to just 17% school-wide. The teams Stanford is on the verge of eliminating also make up half of the Asian student-athletes on campus. And there is a deeper meaning for athletics that transcends demographics by creating camaraderie, common purpose, and community. Young women and men from different backgrounds can train together, support each other, wear the same uniform and unite around the same goals and aspirations. Classics professors might remind their colleagues that athletic competition has been an integral part of character building – and even peacekeeping – since at least ancient Greece. The good news is that students and alumni at all schools facing the cuts are doing their part, signing petitions that promise to withhold donations from their institutions if the sport is eliminated. Anyone who cares about the trajectory of American higher education institutions would do well to join their cause.