Russia clashes with US, West over Ukraine conflict

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Russia clashed with the United States and its Western allies on Thursday during the nearly seven-year conflict in eastern Ukraine, and the UN has warned that the fragile ceasefire – the current fire was in danger of being reversed if the peace negotiations ended in an impasse.

Russia has called the Security Council meeting to mark the sixth anniversary of the signing of the Minsk peace plan negotiated by France and Germany on Friday. It aimed to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists that erupted in April 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in the predominantly Russian-speaking industrial east called Donbass.

Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, accused Ukraine of not having implemented the 2015 Minsk Accord, saying: “In these six years, we still have not achieved answer to two very important questions: how does Ukraine intend to resolve the conflict peacefully and how does Kiev envisage a special status for Donbass in Ukraine? “

“The answers to these questions will fully determine the prospects for a settlement because after the start of the 2014 use of force by Kiev and the continued bombardment of residential areas by the Ukrainian army, which continues to this day, the people of Donbass do not did not feel any connection with Ukraine, ”he said.

The United States and its European allies, France, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Norway, Belgium and the United Kingdom accused Russia of fueling the conflict, which has made more than 14,000 dead, providing financial and military support to the separatists.

US political coordinator Rodney Hunter, speaking on behalf of the Biden administration, said Russia was at the origin of the conflict in the Donbass and “blocked significant progress in diplomatic negotiations while arming, training , by financing and directing its forces by proxy and by supporting the self-proclaimed authorities “. ‘ on the ground.”

“The United States reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he said, accusing Russia of intensifying “its oppression of any dissent in the face of its brutal occupation of Crimea”.

“We will never recognize Russia’s attempt to annex Crimea,” Hunter said. “As a result, US sanctions against Russia in response to its aggression in eastern Ukraine and occupation of Crimea will remain in place as long as – and until – Russia does not change its position. cap.

The Minsk accords provide that Ukraine will only be able to regain control of its border with Russia in the areas controlled by the separatists after obtaining broad autonomy and holding local elections.

The deal helped reduce the scope of hostilities, but Ukrainian forces continued to exchange artillery rounds and fire.

While the July 2020 ceasefire “largely held up,” UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo said there had been an increase in security incidents at several hot spots in recent months.

“This dangerous trend must be quickly reversed,” she said.

The ceasefire agreement was reached by members of the Tripartite Contact Group which includes representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe known as the ‘OSCE. It followed a meeting in Paris in December 2019 of Ukrainian, Russian, French and German leaders – the so-called Normandy group – who expressed support for the Minsk accord and agreed to relaunch the peace process.

DiCarlo told the board that continuing discussions within these groups was “no reason to be complacent” and could not replace “significant progress”.

“The risk of backtracking is real if the negotiations end in an impasse,” she warned.

Russian Nebenzia said the Minsk agreement said nothing about direct dialogue with the two separatist governments of Donetsk and Luhansk in Donbass, nor about the agreement on a special status for the region.

“Instead, fantasies about creating some kind of international administration and holding elections just two years later are in the document,” he said. “Do you really think the people of Donbass will really accept this form of international occupation?”

In response, a statement from the seven European countries strongly condemned “the continued destabilization of parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions” and again called on Russia “to immediately stop fueling the conflict” by supporting the separatists.

German Ambassador to the UN Christoph Heusgen went further by explaining to the Security Council how Russia violated key paragraphs of the Minsk Accords – including the original 2015 ceasefire, by failing to withdraw the heavy weapons and foreign forces, and blocking the free access of OSCE observers to observe areas of the Russian-Ukrainian border not controlled by the Ukrainian government.

“Until today, there are Russian forces in eastern Ukraine,” Heusgen said. “They may not have the official Russian army stamp, but the Russians continue to be there, and without Russia Luhansk and Donetsk could not survive.

Halit Cevik, chief monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, saw “a window of opportunity for the parties to find a path towards lasting de-escalation, but we are also seeing that it is narrowing” .

Cevik said the July 2020 ceasefire had led to “the most lasting reduction in violence” since the mission began recording ceasefire violations. But he said, “membership has frayed over time.”