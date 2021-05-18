Russia, China to launch biggest nuclear power project on May 19 – Times of India

File photo of Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi (Getty)

BEIJING: Russia and China will hold the groundbreaking ceremony for their largest nuclear power project on Wednesday, in which Moscow will jointly build four nuclear power plants in two Chinese cities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will join his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by video link in Beijing to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the bilateral nuclear energy cooperation project on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said on Tuesday. foreign Zhao Lijian to the media.

The two countries signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement in 2018 and agreed to jointly build units 7 and 8 of the Tianwan nuclear power plant and units 3 and 4 of Xudapu nuclear power plant .

Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant is located in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province. Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant is located in Xingcheng, Liaoning Province.

“This is the largest Sino-Russian nuclear cooperation project to date and represents the highest level of practical cooperation between the two sides,” Zhao said.

The successful start of the construction of the four units demonstrates the main results of cooperation in the manufacture of high-end equipment and scientific and technological innovation and will stimulate the upgrading of practical cooperation between the two countries, has t -he declares.

Since nuclear power is clean and efficient, the four units, when completed, will effectively reduce carbon dioxide emissions, he said.

The two countries have strengthened their close ties in the face of growing adversity from the United States and the European Union on a multitude of issues.